Houseparty Shutting Down: You Can Try These Alternatives Instead

Houseparty, one of the most popular video chat apps during the covid-19 pandemic, is going to fade out soon. The video chat app was launched in 2016 but became a popular platform last year along with other video chat apps like Facetime, WhatsApp, etc. While the app is shutting down in October, there are some apps that can be used as Houseparty alternatives.

While video chat apps like Zoom, Google Duo, FaceTime can undoubtedly make good alternatives for Houseparty. However, we came up with some quirky apps that add a bit more flair to what some might call a mundane video chat experience.

Try these Houseparty alternative apps

1. Discord

Now Discord, by all means, doesn’t need any introduction; however, the app is more than just being a Houseparty alternative. On the other hand, Discord offers the functionality to voice chat, video chat, and servers to stay connected with friends.

In addition, you can also live stream games on Discord and invite friends to play games with you. Apart from servers, video chats, and voice chats, users can also use their own custom emojis. Discord has a smartphone and a desktop version for better functionality. Meanwhile, you can also learn about discord’s cool text formatting tricks here!

Download: Discord

2. Telegram

Telegram is one of the most popular messaging services in the world right now. It can be seen as a combination of Discord and WhatsApp. It improves its features where both the apps fall short. The app has lots of features such as instant chatting, bots, communities (both private and public), public channels, customization, and much more.

You can make both one-on-one and group video calls too. Users also have access to bots that can perform various tasks. Did we mention that Telegram offers end-to-end encryption for private messaging.

Download: Telegram

3. Rave

Rave could become a must-have app for all the movie and Netflix buffs out there. A good alternative to Houseparty, the app is a great way to watch movies or tv series with friends. Rave lets you organize watch parties and invite friends where you can watch films, tv series, or videos online while being live on video calls.

Watch parties with friends are always fun and a great way to watch stuff online from the comfort of your house. And this is where Rave comes in as a great alternative to Houseparty. Rave is available for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows.

Download: Rave

4. Bunch

Bunch is probably the closest alternative to Houseparty on this list. The app lets you play mobile games with friends. Similar to Houseparty, Bunch has a built-in library of games to play from; however, users can also play third-party games on Bunch.

If you’re looking for an app that closely resembles Houseparty, then Bunch is the app for you. The app is available for download on iOS and Android.

Download: Bunch

5. Airtime

Airtime is another great alternative app for Houseparty. The app lets you create rooms for video chats with up to 10 friends. In addition, Airtime also lets users create watch parties that can be accessed by all their friends on the app. This app is yet another way to stay connected with your friends virtually while watching movies or random videos on a video chat. Airtime is available on the browser along with both iOS and Android.

Download: Airtime

What to look for in Houseparty Alternative

So there you have it, these were some of the best alternatives for Houseparty. Indeed, there are apps out there that would solve your purpose for lack of Houseparty. While the shutting down of Houseparty and its Fortnite mode is saddening, the move will allow other Houseparty like apps to emerge out of the dark.

Some might even overtake Houseparty in terms of functionality. Till then, we’ll have to wait and hope we get to see such an app soon.

For an app to be a viable alternative for Houseparty, it must have the following features:

Video game integration of some level

Good chat, voice, and video call quality

Low-latency calls

Easy to use

Shareable media

Our Recommendations for Houseparty alternatives

Discord is by far the best alternative app for Houseparty as it is made for the gaming community. It has some of the best features seen in any app along with an active userbase. Telegram is also a viable alternative for casual users. However, Bunch is probably the most similar app to Houseparty we have seen.

