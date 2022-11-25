Save Up To $100 On These Amazing Black Friday SSD Deals

Thanks to SSDs becoming a common storage medium, the prices of the same have decreased significantly over the past few years. Adding an SSD is, by far, one of the best ways to boost the speed of your PC and Laptop, and if your device lacks one, what better time than getting one in the ongoing Black Friday sale?

The problem is there are different types of SSDs out there, and based on what you intend to do on your computer, if you have no prior knowledge, you may end up making a wrong choice. Hence, in this guide, let’s look at some of the best Black Friday deals on SSDs.

NVMe vs. SATA: Which one to pick?

While NVMe SSDs are around 18 times faster than a typical SATA SSD, the truth is, you won’t be able to notice the difference between a SATA and NVMe SSD in most cases. If you transfer a lot of files in your storage, get an NVMe SSD, preferably one with a DRAM cache. However, if your goal is to install and run an operating system on an SSD but don’t want to spend much, SATA SSDs will do the job.

Best Black Friday Deals on SSDs

From Gamers to Content Creators and daily users, and from top-of-the-line NVMe SSDs to budget SATA SSDS, this guide has got everyone and everything covered.

1. Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD

The 980 Pro is, hands down, the best NVMe SSD you can buy right now. With the latest Gen 4 standard, it’s capable of delivering impressive speeds while costing a pretty compelling price of $110 for 1TB on Black Friday, compared to $159 on usual days. The 2TB variant of 980 Pro costs $190 in the sale instead of $279.

2. Samsung 980 NVMe SSD

The non-pro model of the Samsung 980 is retailing for $80 on Black Friday instead of its usual $140 price. This makes it one of the best NVMe SSD deals out there. If your motherboard doesn’t support Gen 4 speeds, saving up and getting the 980 makes a lot of sense.

3. Crucial P3

If you’re looking for cheaper, DRAM-less NVMe SSDs, the P3 should be on top of your list. The 1TB variant of the SSD costs $68 in the sale, as opposed to the regular price of $90. It’s a Gen 3 SSD that should give you typical NVMe speeds unless you decide to fill up the entire SSD.

4. ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade

If DRAM is important, but you don’t want to pay too much for a Gen 4 SSD, the S70 Blade NVMe Gen 4 SSD from ADATA has got you covered. ADATA PSUs are some of the finest in the market, and we expect their SSDs to be no different. For an asking price of $87 for the 1TB variant (Usually $110), the S70 Blade might be the cheapest Gen 4 SSD out there with DRAM. It’s also PS5 ready.

5. Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD

The 870 EVO SSD from Samsung is everyone’s favorite and the most popular SATA SSDs in the market. If you’re a daily user and don’t care about the RAW performance numbers of NVMe SSDs, the 870 EVO will serve you well. The 2TB variant of the same, which usually goes for $259, is now going for $159 on Black Friday, which is a fantastic deal.

6. WD Blue SA510

SATA SSDs are great for Laptops, and it’s even better if you could find one without a DRAM cache as it reduces power consumption. Luckily, WD has an SSD called Blue SA510, and it’s on sale right now with a discount of $38, thanks to Black Friday. The SSD is priced at $70 for the 1TB variant rather than its usual price of $108.

7. Crucial MX500

The MX500 is one of the oldest, most trusted, and the most renowned SSDs of all time. For those searching for a SATA SSD with DRAM, close your eyes and go for it. Besides, it’s also very cheap, with the 2TB variant costing $72 in the Black Friday sale, compared to the usual price of $94.

SSDs are like Tech Bytes; They’re never enough

While the Sequential Read/Write speeds alone are enough to impress you, remember that SSDs are more than just fast storage. Hence, it is essential to determine which SSD you will pick depending on what you intend to do on it.

That said, if you’re a newbie PC/Laptop user, you may want to check out how to properly install an SSD in your computer. Do you think we missed a few good Black Friday deals? Let us know in the comments section below.