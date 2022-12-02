Slow Horses Season 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Being a spy is not at all an easy task. You must hide and successfully execute the most dangerous missions for your country. However, what happens to those who sometimes fail to do the job? No, they are not fired from their duties. Moreover, Apple TV+ is here with Slow Horses to show how these agents reinvent themselves.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The first season of the series depicted how five spies train hard to prove their worth in the Slough House. Now they’re returning in the second season to stop another threat as some buried secrets of the cold war resurface and can give a disastrous turn to the world. If you’ve watched and liked this epic series, then you’re probably looking for the second season’s release schedule. So let’s discuss that and much more down below.

When is Slow Horses releasing online?

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is undoubtedly taking good care of its customers as they quickly deliver the second season. The first season was released in April 2022, and now the second one is arriving on December 2, 2022. Moreover, the first two episodes are now available to stream.

Following that, each new episode will stream weekly, every Friday, only on Apple TV+. In addition to this, each episode will have a runtime of 50-55 minutes.

Can I watch Slow Horses season 2 for free on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a great streaming platform, but it does not provide its content for free online. However, there are certain ways that enable you to obtain their subscription for free. So let’s quickly discuss them down below.

The first one is quite obvious. If you buy any apple devices, then you’re entitled to a free 3-month trial. The other one is available for PlayStation 5 owners. Now you can get a five-month free trial for downloading the Apple TV+ app on your PS5.

What are your thoughts on Slow Horses season 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below. If you have some extra time, you can check out other popular titles like Yellowstone, Troll, and My name is Vendetta.