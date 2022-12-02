When Is Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5 Releasing Online? Is Free Streaming Possible?

Paramount’s long-running series Yellowstone is almost nearing the climax of season 5, part 1. Yes! You heard that right. The fifth season will be arriving in two separate parts with seven episodes in each one of them. So far, we’ve seen John Dutton making new strategies as the new Governor. Furthermore, as he settles into the new office and decides to fire everyone. With Beth appointed as the new Chief of Staff, things are turning for good.

Moreover, Jhon is now doing everything in his power to protect his town from opponents. Now, if you’re all caught with the latest episode, then you might be wondering when is next episode releasing. So without any further ado, let’s check it out in the next section of this article.

Image Credit: Paramount+

The fifth episode of the highly acclaimed series is all set to stream on Paramount Plus. As for its release schedule, it will arrive on December 4, 2022, at 8 PM (ET/PT). Furthermore, the episode titled ‘Watch ’em Ride Away’ will have a runtime of around 65 minutes. So if you want to catch it on the platform, then head over to this page.

Speaking of Paramount+, if you’re looking to buy its subscription and feeling confused, check out our streaming guide on its comparison with other OTT giants over here.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 for free on Paramount+?

Although you would normally require a paid Paramount+ membership to watch “Yellowstone” season 5 episode 5 for free, there are other workarounds. American viewers can try the following methods to watch the show for free.

1. Free 7-day trial

2. Free Trial availed from Amazon Prime

3. Free with T-Mobile and Sprint plans.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited about the new episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.