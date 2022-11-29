My Name Is Vendetta Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

With the vast number of crime-action drama titles, one might be confused about which to watch first. Well, Netflix is here with My Name Is Vendetta to solve all our problems. The Italian criminal drama film follows the story of a former mafioso and his daughter escaping the country. Moreover, it will offer high-octane car chases, gun fights, and many other adrenaline-rushing scenes.

With its revenge-based storyline and epic action, it seems like an appropriate competitor for popular movies like John Wick and Taken. In addition to the epic storyline, the film also boards an excellent cast that includes Alessandro Gassmann, Remo Girone, Sinja Dieks, and Alessio Pratico. With all that said, let’s shed some light on its release date in the next section of this article.

When is ‘My Name Is Vendetta’ releasing online?

Image Credit: Netflix

The intriguing movie will arrive on Netflix on November 30, 2022. As for its release time, it will be following a standard release time of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/1:30 PM IST. Furthermore, if you want to enjoy it on the platform, then head over to this page.

Can I watch My Name Is Vendetta for free on Netflix?

Since Netflix is a paid platform with no free trial available at the moment, it’s technically not possible to watch content on it for free. However, on a positive note, with the help of a few telecom offers, you can indeed get a free subscription to the platform for free. But make sure that you haven’t already used up these offers.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited about the new film? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.