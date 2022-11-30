When Is Troll Releasing Online? Is Free Streaming Possible?

Norwegian mythology has always been the centre of attention for several filmmakers. Many popular films and series, including Vikings, Outlander, Thor: Love And Thunder, etc., have mentioned majestic legends from Nordic mythology. Now director Roar Uthaug is trying to weave one such mythical beast into reality in his upcoming film Troll.

The action-adventure film follows the revival of an ancient behemoth that is now lurking in the mountains for its next prey. The renowned archaeologist Nora and her team will confront the beast as they further delve into the haunting mountains. After hearing so much about the film, we’re sure you want to know its release date and time. So without any further ado, let’s check them out down below.

Image Credit: Netflix

The film’s production started in September 2021, and finally, the makers are ready to present this masterpiece. According to the latest trailer, the film will globally release on Netflix on December 1, 2022. As for its release time, it will be following a standard release time of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/1:30 PM IST.

Is it possible to watch Troll for free online?

Netflix may be the market leader in terms of providing a wide range of titles, but there are a few things that it cannot even get right. One of them is providing a free trial to new users to watch titles for free. Unfortunately, that feature is no longer available for Netflix users. Fortunately, there are a few offers that you can use to get a free account on the streaming service.

