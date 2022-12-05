The Game Awards 2022: Date, Time, & Where To Watch

The Game Awards 2022 is right around the corner, with new reveals, performances, guest appearances, and several awards. This will be the first edition of the show to have a live audience since 2019. So here are the key details about The Game Awards 2022 date, time, schedule, and most importantly, where to watch it.

Unfortunately, the annual award show will be significantly shorter this year. The creator and host of the show, Geoff Keighley, explained that the decision was made based on feedback to make the show more streamlined. However, viewers can still expect a “fair number” of new game announcements and trailer drops.

Valve is also giving away one Steam Deck for every minute of The Game Awards 2022. Thanks to the terms and conditions of the giveaway, we could find out the event will be running for “approximately two and a half hours“.

The Game Awards 2022 will start on Thursday, December 8th (December 9th for Europe, Asia, and Oceania) at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. There will also be a 30 min pre-show that will start at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET. Check out the local timings for your time zones.

North America (December 8th)

5:00 pm PST

6:00 pm MST

7:00 pm CST

8:00 pm EST

9:00 pm AST

Europe (December 9th)

1:00 am GMT

2:00 am CET

3:00 am EET

Asia & Oceania (December 9th)

6:30 am IST

9:00 am CST

9:00 am AWST

10:00 am JST

12:00 pm AEDT

2:00 pm NZDT

Where to Watch the Game Awards 2022 Livestream

The Game Awards 2022 will be streamed live on all platforms. Viewers can watch the show live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Steam. Viewers can also watch the event with their favorite streamers. According to Keighley, the show will be clear of copyrighted content, so it is easy to co-stream.

Official Channels

