7 Moments When The Main Character In Anime Gets Overshadowed

When an anime airs, the recipe for success is usually linked to a great protagonist. Without a likable or simply powerful main character (depending on the genre), an anime’s success is likely to get hindered. Over the years, from Goku to Tanjiro, we have seen some formidable main characters in anime.

The main characters are usually showered with great abilities, with the occasional rage moment to simply break all limits. However, where’s it written that they can’t get overshadowed? Even the most powerful anime protagonists can, at times, be sidelined.

While it’s rare to see that happen, there are plenty of moments where I got goosebumps after a side character’s fight. Keeping that in mind, today I bring you 7 moments in anime where the main character in anime got overshadowed.

Main characters in anime who were forced to take the backseat

Note:- I have not ranked these moments. Please feel free to share your opinion on them in the comments section.

Tanjiro Kamado

Anime: Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Overshadowed by: Kyojuro Rengoku

The Mugen Train movie introduced the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku to the fans. In just a matter of minutes, the audience fell in love with the character. Rengoku proved to be a formidable swordsman and had a likable personality.

However, he truly stole the show when he gave everything he had to protect Tanjiro and co. from Upper Moon 3, Akaza. While it was clear that Rengoku was no match for him, he decided to stall him. After what was an epic fight, Rengoku passed away and left tears in the eyes of everyone.

Meliodas

Anime: Seven Deadly Sins (Nanatsu no Taizai)

Overshadowed by: Escanor

The Lion Sin of Pride Escanor was by far one of the strongest characters in the anime. So much so that even Meliodas labeled him as the strongest among the Seven Deadly Sins. Thankfully, we witnessed some of Escanor’s fights before the animation of the anime was ruined.

Yes, I’m talking about the moment when Escanor decided to absolutely obliterate Estarossa in season 2. Estarossa’s biggest mistake was fighting Escanor during high noon. That’s when the Lion Sin of Pride is at his best and proves it by manhandling the demon.

Izuku Midoriya

Anime: My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

Overshadowed by: Shoto Todoroki

During the initial seasons, My Hero Academia was a lot less complicated than it is today. The main focus of the story was how the students were performing at U.A. High School. Speaking of the same, in season 2, the U.A. Sports Festival arc was animated, and it was everything that fans imagined it to be.

On the one hand, Midoriya slowly grasped more control over his quirk. While other students like Shoto Todoroki got much-deserved screentime as well. In the second round of the sports festival, Deku and Todoroki fought against each other.

In an amazingly animated fight, Todoroki finally embraced the fire side of his quirk and launched some epic attacks. He ultimately proved to be too much for Deku and ended up winning the second round. For a moment, I literally forgot Deku was the main character during the fight.

Boruto Uzumaki

Anime: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Overshadowed by: Naruto Uzumaki

When Naruto: Shipudden reached its conclusion, it also meant an end to Naruto’s time as a protagonist. The sequel anime now focuses on his son, Boruto Uzumaki, where Naruto and co. have taken a seat on the sidelines.

But how ironic is the fact two best fights of the anime feature Naruto and Sasuke? The best fight to this date in the anime was obviously when Naruto went toe-to-toe against Isshiki. In the fight, Naruto reached Baryon Mode and destroyed Isshiki. However, it was a bittersweet moment for fans as they had to bid farewell to Kurama.

Tanjiro Kamado (Again)

Anime: Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Overshadowed by: Tengen Uzui

Demon Slayer has a unique ability to make fans fall in love with a character with minimum screen time. After doing so with Rengoku, the anime did something similar with another Hashira, Tengen Uzui. The original trio tagged along with Uzui for the Entertainment District arc.

They inevitably faced off against Upper Moon 6 Daki and Gyutaro. The end result was a sensational fight where Uzui flamboyantly defeated Gyutaro with the help of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. Amidst all the chaos, Uzui proved why he called himself a god and dominated Gyutaro towards the end of the fight.

Light Yagami

Anime: Death Note

Overshadowed by: L Lawliet

To this date, Death Note remains one of the best anime out there. While Light Yagami was the main character of the anime, time and time again, he was outsmarted by L. Over the course of the anime, the two might have become friends, but Light was only using L.

Additionally, L might have died in the end, but he still figured out Light was indeed Kira. The only issue was that he couldn’t prove that. Moreover, L’s amazing OST, coupled with his unique sitting stance, remains a huge influence on fans to this date.

Itadori Yuji

Gojo Satoru is one of the strongest characters in his universe. But at times, characters like him can be pretty boring for fans. They always dominate in a fight and seem too dull. However, that’s not the case with Gojo by any means.

He has the ability to tackle almost any problem in the anime with his insane power. And on top of that, he has a wacky sense of rumors. There are many instances when he has forced Itadori to the sidelines and stole the show.

That’s it for now. What are your thoughts on the list? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.