“Chainsaw Man” New Poster Released & Release Date Of Next Trailer Revealed

The Chainsaw Man anime is the next big thing in anime everyone is excited for. The anime will be based on the massively popular manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Moreover, it will be animated by studio MAPPA, known for its brilliant work in Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and more.

So now you probably understand why the anime community cannot wait for this anime. The creators continue to release a few sneak peeks to make that wait a bit easier. We have an awesome new poster for the anime and the release date for a brand new preview. Let’s check out the poster first.

Chainsaw Man new key visual

The visual was released by the official Twitter account of the anime. Our main character Denji standing upon a pile of concrete as blood rains from above. Those that have read the manga may already figure out where this scene is from, but let’s not spoil it for newcomers.

Along with that cool looking poster, the post also mentions when we can expect to see the next trailer. A brand new promo is set to release on August 5, 2022, at a MAPPA stage event. The exact time for it is 8:00 PM J.T.

What is ‘Chainsaw Man’ about?

The manga is about an out of luck young man Denji. He lives a tough life in which the only comfort he finds is in his pet dog “Pochita.” One day Denji at the precipice of death learns that Pochita is the chainsaw devil. Pochita gives his life up for Denji and gives him his Chainsaw powers.

And thus begins Denji’s tale of insane twists and turns. Although that premise might seem a bit usual, anyone who knows Fujimoto knows to expect the unexpected. And with MAPPA helming it, you should just gear up for an awesome anime that will blow your expectations away.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think we will see in the new trailer? Do you think we will finally get a proper release date now? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.