“Attack On Titan” Season 4 Part 3 Announced For 2023

“Attack On Titan” is one of the most influential and popular anime. As such, the hype has been through the roof during the airing of its final season. And with part 2 finally reaching its conclusion, fans are now waiting for the final installment of “Attack On Titan” Season 4, Part 3.

We’re glad to report that MAPPA has already announced the final part. Moreover, they even gave us a release window for it to boot. So let’s go over all we know about the upcoming final installment of this awesome anime.

‘Attack On Titan’ Season 4 Part 3 Teaser

Although we have a teaser, don’t expect to get too much out of it. The clip is simply a still frame that shows off all the Marleyeans and Eldians trying to stop Eren. They seem to be on a battlefield-like area, possibly where Eren is. Furthermore, we also get a 2023 release window for part 3 at the end.

What to expect from ‘Attack On Titan’ Season 4 Part 3?

In the finale of Part 2, we got to see why Eren decided to start the rumbling and destroy most of humanity. It is a stunning episode that shows both Mikasa and Eren’s points of view of his downfall. It ended off with Eren just reaching the shore of Marley and destroying any and all forces that hoped to stop him.

Now for the next part, considering how much of the manga is left, this is the final installment of this anime. Considering how much of the manga is left, there is speculation that the anime might have an original ending too. But that is just speculation, and we’ll have to wait for the next part to find out. Until then, do catch up by watching the rest of the anime on Crunchyroll.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited about the final part? Do you think we will get an anime original ending? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.