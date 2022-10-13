She-Hulk Season 2: Will The Daredevil-Jen Walters Duo Return?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 featured the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, who first squared off against Jennifer Walters in court before joining forces with She-Hulk to fight crime. Together, they fought off Leapfrog’s goons, trading legal jabs as they went.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Daredevil was at his best in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But it also gave Matt and Jen numerous moments that hinted at a possible romance. The chemistry between She-Hulk and Daredevil was palpable throughout the episode, with flirty exchanges, witty comments, and a seductive scene of Matt listening to Jen’s heartbeat.

After a romantic and comical super suit disrobing scene, Matt Murdock spent the night with Jen Walters. As Jen says, the duo’s time together comes to a satisfying end, with Matt Murdock hilariously completing the walk of shame while still dressed as Daredevil. But will the Daredevil- Jen Walters duo return?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8 makes viewers want to see more of the two characters together. But there aren’t many upcoming MCU projects where it can happen. With that much attraction crammed into just a thirty-minute episode, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8 fuels that desire.

There are many upcoming opportunities for both Daredevil and She-Hulk to appear separately after their one-off team-up with She-Hulk. But very few where it would make sense for them to appear together. There are a few entertaining scenarios in which Jen and Matt might reunite. But sadly, the most likely ones won’t be available until late 2024 or 2025.

Will The Daredevil- Jen Walters Duo Return in She-Hulk Season 2? What are the odds?

The likelihood of the pair working together again is greatest on Daredevil: Born Again. Jen Walters can join the cast because the upcoming Daredevil television series is expected to have an eighteen-episode season. The more important query is whether it makes sense tonally to introduce Jen into Hell’s Kitchen and the Daredevil universe. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law maintains a tone that is mostly lighthearted and compassionate.

Due to the differences between this Daredevil project and the previous Netflix series, Matt Murdock’s character and story may be approached in a more lighthearted manner. If Daredevil: Born Again maintains its brooding and darker tone, the show will have to either adjust to She-Hulk’s lightheartedness for an episode or drastically change Jen’s character to fit into the criminal underworld.

Another possibility for a Daredevil and She-Hulk team-up would be in the second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The first season established Matt Murdock’s ability to blend seamlessly into She-Hulk’s life. However, there has been no announcement or indication of a second season.

Marvel is currently wrapping up Phase 4 of the MCU and is already planning Phase 5. So, even if a second season is made, it is unlikely to appear on Marvel’s schedule until Phase 6 of the MCU, with a release date of late 2024 or 2025. It’s also possible that She-Hulk season 2 will be very different in terms of storytelling, as She-Hulk may change Marvel’s approach to shows in the future. If the second season takes a different approach, Daredevil’s involvement may no longer be necessary.

Meanwhile, check out our guide on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9. Also, let us know in the comments down below if you want to see the Daredevil- Jen Walters duo once again.