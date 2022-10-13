Did This YouTuber Get A God of War: Ragnarok Physical Disc Before Launch?

One of the most awaited games of 2022, God of War: Ragnarok, is all set to for release in November 2022. While the fans await to play the latest Sony PlayStation exclusive, a famous YouTuber seems to have secured a God of War: Ragnarok physical disc weeks before the official launch. The news comes from Twitter, where the YouTuber can be seen posing with the leaked physical disc.

For the uninitiated, God of War: Ragnarok is a sequel to 2018’s smash hit and reboot of the decade-old franchise, the God of War. The original game features the iconic video game character, Kratos, who now has a son, Atreus. Together, the father-son duo embarks on the journey to spread their mother’s ashes atop the highest peaks in all 9-realms of Norse Mythos, while staving off Aesir Gods.

The upcoming God of War: Ragnarok continues their story as Kratos and an older Atreus survive the great Fimbulwinter as Ragnarok approaches. The last game ended on a note which puts the Atreus’ identity into question. We saw in the Jotun caves that Atreus is named Loki by the giants. We’ll hopefully get answers in the upcoming Sony exclusive title, whether Loki is Atreus’ real name, which his mother gave him, or the Jotuns simply called him that.

In addition to the great winter, Kratos and Atreus will also be finding the Norse God of War, Tyr, to figure out what happened to all the giants. Moreover, the most anticipated moment of God of War: Ragnarok will be the arrival of the Norse God of Thunder, Thor, who seeks Kratos and Atreus to avenge the death of his sons Magni and Modi and his half-brother Baldur.

To top it all off, the developers have also teased that God of War: Ragnarok will also feature Odin, the all-father. It seems like the new game will feature a lot of bosses including the ally-turned-enemy Freya, Odin, Thor, and many others. Overall, GOW: Ragnarok seems more action-packed than the previous title.

What! God of War: Ragnarok’s disk is out?

The guy at GameStop recognized me and was kind enough to slide me an early copy of #GodofWarRagnarok under the table! Thanks Nick!



Totally real story and not just an empty pre-order box I picked up off the shelf or anything pic.twitter.com/v8ErngDorZ — Kaptain Kuba (@KaptainKuba) October 12, 2022

But wait, we’re here to talk about the guy who got a copy of God of War: Ragnarok from GameStop. Posted on Twitter, Kaptain Kuba, a prominent YouTuber, who is famous for his content on the God of War series, said, “The guy at GameStop recognized me and was kind enough to slide me an early copy of #GodofWarRagnarok under the table!“.

Well, the YouTuber also claims that he is not trolling, and the box actually contains a GOD: Ragnarok disc. However, if it’s difficult for you to believe, know that you won’t be the only one. Turning back the clock a bit, before the release of No Man’s Sky, we saw a copy going for sale on eBay. Meanwhile, whether or not this time it is also true remains to be seen.

Even if the YouTuber secured himself a God of War: Ragnarok disc, he can’t legally release the gameplay footage or any other in-game stuff until the game launches officially on November 9, 2022. If you’d like to know more about the upcoming PlayStation title, here’s a piece containing everything about the God of War: Ragnarok. Do tell us what you think about this in the comments!