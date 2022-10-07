Is It Possible To Watch She-Hulk Episode 8 For Free Online?

Marvel released a plethora of TV shows and movies in 2022. The story of a lawyer turned into the big green monster, a.k.a She-Hulk, is its latest project. To be honest, the start of the series seemed pretty normal, but there were a few bright sides to it. However, by She-Hulk episode 8, most fans have already dropped the series.

One of the biggest reasons behind it was the show constantly teasing the arrival of Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Well, if you dropped the series after watching episode 7, then it’s time for you to return. The moment that most fans were waiting for finally happened in episode 8 of the show.

Murdock and Walters finally faced off and teamed up in the new episode of the series. With that being said, let’s take a look at the streaming details of the new episode.

When did She-Hulk episode 8 release online?

It was already confirmed that the show would have a total of 9 episodes in its inaugural season. Well, with episode 8, we have gotten one step closer to the much-anticipated season finale. The eighth episode was released online on October 06, 2022.

As usual, it was added exclusively to Disney+ at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 IST. Before we move forward, feel free to check our streaming guide on She-Hulk episode 7.

Can I watch She-Hulk episode 8 for free on Disney+?

Being one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world at the moment, Disney+ has a huge user base right now. Despite that, the service doesn’t provide a free trial to new customers. Fortunately, there are still a few perfectly legal ways to get a free account on Disney+.

This concludes our guide on the latest episode of She-Hulk. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below. And what do you expect from the season finale? Do you think it will live up to the hype?