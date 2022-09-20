The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Everything You Need To Know

We do love a good heist. Typically, though, it involves a museum, an art gallery, or a bank. It’s not every day that you hear about a theft involving celebrity homes. But that’s exactly what happened in 2008-2009. And it’s the basis for Netflix’s new docuseries, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.

Because there have already been two motion pictures made on the robbery, you may have heard of The Bling Ring. The most well-known one was released in 2013, featuring Emma Watson and Israel Broussard in lead roles. The second featured Austin Butler, Yin Chang, Jennifer Grey, Sydney Sweeney, and Tom Irwin and was broadcast on Lifetime in 2011.

Both depict a group of youngsters who were so obsessed with celebrities that they would break into their homes and steal their belongings. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist on Netflix, however, is now revealing the real story.

When is The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist set for release?

Directed by Miles Blayden-Ryall, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2022. The three-part documentary will tell the story of the youngsters who committed a series of heists on celebrities in Los Angeles in 2009. While the plot was previously adapted for the big screen, Netflix will now focus on telling the story of the convicted thieves.

What is The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist about?

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist takes a look back at the incidents in 2008–2009 when a group of teens broke into the houses of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, and Meghan Fox and took their belongings, including jwellery and clothing. They were the most famous people of the time. These young people weren’t doing it for the money. They wanted to flaunt what they had taken and wear it.

The group consisted of Alexis Neiers, Diana Tamayo, Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Courtney Ames, Ray Lopez Jr, and Johnny Ajar. Some people received prison sentences as a result, while others received probation. Prugo, Neiers, Lee, and Ajar all spent some time behind bars. Most of the others received three years of probation as well as penalties.

The official plotline of the show reads: “A group of LA teenagers arrested in 2009 for stealing from celebrity homes inspired a media frenzy and a movie. Now, two of them tell their stories.”

They will have the opportunity to speak up for themselves for the first time in the docuseries rather than having their narrative recounted from the perspective of the film director. It will also include at least one of the well-known victims, Audrina Patridge.

What do you think? Are you interested in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist? It surely is quite intriguing and appears to be yet another attempt to raise numerous issues regarding notoriety, wealth, and societal injustices.