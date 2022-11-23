When Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Releasing On Netflix?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery coming to Netflix is undoubtedly the most anticipated murder mystery thriller of the year, with reviewers already describing it as “larger, scarier, and twistier.” This Christmas, Rian Johnson’s popular whodunit series returns with our favorite gentleman sleuth, Benoit Blanc, to solve another crime. But this time, the investigation takes him far from home to a lonely Greek island.

The tale, which is said to be influenced by Agatha Christie’s writings, involves a group of visitors who are invited by a tech billionaire friend for a vacation on his private island in Greece. However, when someone is slain, the luxury holiday quickly transforms into a dark and terrifying event. And, as expected, Benoit Blanc appears to solve the mystery.

Despite the absence of the original Knives Out ensemble (except Daniel Craig as Blanc), Glass Onion appears to be a step up in cast and setting from the previous film. It stars Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista, as well as Ethan Hawke, Dallas Roberts, and Jackie Hoffman. As the countdown to Blanc’s new case begins, check out when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix.

When will Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere on Netflix?

Nothing brings friends together like a killer party. Watch the brand-new trailer for Rian Johnson’s #GlassOnion. One week only theatrical sneak preview on Nov 23 and on Netflix Dec 23. ❤️ this tweet to peel back the layers of #GlassOnion. pic.twitter.com/eC0CqISPnv — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) November 7, 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery made its world premiere in September 2022 at the Toronto Film Festival, followed by a screening in October at the London Film Festival. The film will now have Netflix’s widest theatrical release to date, with a “sneak preview run” from November 23 to November 29, 2022. It will be followed by a streaming release on December 23. So, you can either go see it in theatres for Thanksgiving or add it to your Christmas watch list.

Do you need to watch Knives Out before watching the movie?

The answer is most likely a no. Despite being a sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has no link to the preceding film. The sequel has an entirely new cast, story, character, location, and setting. Even the plot of the second film in the series differs from that of the first. The only thing that connects the two films is Detective Benoit Blanc, who arrives on the scene to solve the crimes, as well as his creator, Rian Johnson. So, theoretically, you can skip Knives Out and go straight to Glass Onion.

However, if you want a glimpse into Blanc’s investigating skills and sleuth mannerisms, you should absolutely see the first film. It will also give you a sense of Johnson’s directorial brilliance. If you enjoy both films, look forward to the next installment in the series, as Johnson has stated that he is eager to do more.