House Of The Dragon Season 2 Targeting A 2024 Release

A lot of people didn’t think that the new prequel, House of the Dragon, would be able to match the charm of the original Game of Thrones. But it was able to rekindle the enchantment, assuring viewers with its blend of compelling dramatic writing, iconic Game of Thrones shock moments, and of course, amazing dragon action. With a massive finale episode that featured jaw-dropping dragon-on-dragon violence, thrilling twists, and stakes-raising moments, House of the Dragon has indeed just concluded its spectacular first season.

No one knows where House of the Dragon will go after its breathtaking closing season 1 image of a grieving but more determined-than-ever Rhaenyra. Sadly, however, the solution won’t be available anytime soon. Because fans still have to wait for season 2 to premiere. HBO-HBO Max head Bloys recently admitted to Vulture that the network doesn’t anticipate the dragons flying once more in 2023. They are now targeting a 2024 release date for season 2 of their enormously popular GOT spinoff. They said:

“Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24. We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive. But you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

See how dragons came to life.



Watch every episode of The House That Dragons Built on @HBOMax: https://t.co/71vm1v3d6l pic.twitter.com/jhcgvxni3v — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 25, 2022

It will definitely be a long winter for fans who are eager to learn what occurs after the Dance of the Dragons. Without a doubt, the long break is due to the enormous scale of the House of the Dragon production and the extensive post-production work required to bring all that dragon action to life. Sadly, GOT’s comparatively innocent and mainly dragon-free early seasons are a thing of the past. The spinoff is now expected to consistently raise the stakes on spectacular CGI dragon action, which will cause significantly longer production times.