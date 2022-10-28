Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Targeting A 2024 Release

The fire will reign!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
House of the Dragron
Image: HBO Max

A lot of people didn’t think that the new prequel, House of the Dragon, would be able to match the charm of the original Game of Thrones. But it was able to rekindle the enchantment, assuring viewers with its blend of compelling dramatic writing, iconic Game of Thrones shock moments, and of course, amazing dragon action. With a massive finale episode that featured jaw-dropping dragon-on-dragon violence, thrilling twists, and stakes-raising moments, House of the Dragon has indeed just concluded its spectacular first season.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

HBO is eying 2024 as the release date for House of the Dragon Season 2

No one knows where House of the Dragon will go after its breathtaking closing season 1 image of a grieving but more determined-than-ever Rhaenyra. Sadly, however, the solution won’t be available anytime soon. Because fans still have to wait for season 2 to premiere. HBO-HBO Max head Bloys recently admitted to Vulture that the network doesn’t anticipate the dragons flying once more in 2023. They are now targeting a 2024 release date for season 2 of their enormously popular GOT spinoff. They said:

“Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24. We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive. But you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

It will definitely be a long winter for fans who are eager to learn what occurs after the Dance of the Dragons. Without a doubt, the long break is due to the enormous scale of the House of the Dragon production and the extensive post-production work required to bring all that dragon action to life. Sadly, GOT’s comparatively innocent and mainly dragon-free early seasons are a thing of the past. The spinoff is now expected to consistently raise the stakes on spectacular CGI dragon action, which will cause significantly longer production times.

Oviya Priyadharshini

Oviya Priyadharshini

Oviya loves to watch movies and she loves to write. So, she writes about what she watches. Do check out!

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022