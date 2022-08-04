“Crash Course” Release Date & Time: Another Gem By Amazon Prime Video?

OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video have taken the experience of streaming movies/TV shows to the next level over the last few years. We have seen a plethora of amazing titles released on these OTT platforms. Prime Video is set to add another jewel to its crown this August with Crash Course.

As the name of the web series implies, the story focuses on the truth behind coaching institutes. We will discuss the show’s plot and what to expect from it later. First, let’s take a look at its release details.

The 10-episode web series is expected to arrive online on August 05, 2022. It should be added to Prime Video’s amazing library at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to watch ‘Crash Course’ for free on Prime Video?

In an era when most streaming services are no longer providing a free trial, Prime Video stands out. New users of its platform still get a free trial to check out the features of it. So if you are a new user, you can get a free trial to watch Crash Course for free. But in case you have already used that offer, here’s what you can rely on:

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

The above-mentioned offers aren’t free. But if you are already paying for any of them, then you already have a Prime Video subscription waiting to be used.

What to expect from ‘Crash Course’?

The show portrays the lives of eight new students who have come to Kota to achieve their dreams of studying at flashy institutes. The Prime Video series will focus on two rival institutes whose owners consider students as nothing but stepping stones.

Compared to the portrayal of Kota institutes in Netflix’s Kota Factory, this is something completely different. Watching the trailer of the show, we can at least guess that the show has somewhat great potential. But will it live up to the hype? You will find out on August 05, 2022.