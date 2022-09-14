When Is The German Mystery Series ‘1899’ Premiering on Netflix?

The creators of the mind-bending German time travel show Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, are back with a new mystery set to premiere on Netflix later this year. First announced in 2018, 1899 promises to be a completely different ride than the show that launched them to fame. While 1899 is all set to make its way to the Toronto Film festival, here’s everything we know about the series.

When is 1899 releasing on Netflix?

1899 has been in development since 2018. Although it has taken a while, the wait is almost over. Invitees to the 47th Toronto International Film Festival will get a first look at 1899 on September 13. The first two full episodes will be screened alongside showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, as well as actors Andreas Pietschmann and Emily Beecham in attendance.

Meanwhile, Netflix is yet to announce a release date for its worldwide premiere. However, according to a What’s on Netflix insider, 1899 is set to premiere on November 24, 2022.

1899 Plot

The story follows a group of immigrants from Europe as they make their way to New York. Diverse European ethnicities make up the passengers. They are brought together by their desire to start over on a new continent.

They anticipate a trouble-free journey and the dawn of a new century with optimism. But they unexpectedly come across another migrant ship at sea that has been lost for months.

A fascinating web of secrets is revealed as a result of this encounter, some of which are specific to the travelers. They do appear to be all fleeing from something. The fact that these travelers are from all over Europe, including Poland, France, Germany, Spain, and England, adds to the confusion. Because of cultural conflict, some people find it difficult to communicate clearly.

The official plotline of the show reads:

“The original series revolves around a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent from London to New York. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. When they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

1899: Cast

During a panel at the Berlinale, Baran bo Odar revealed that the writers’ room for “1899” will open this year and that shooting starts in early 2021! Main language of the new Netflix series will be English. pic.twitter.com/CnmhSu6c9u — 1899 Netflix (@1899Netflix) February 24, 2020

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are set to appear alongside the ensemble cast dressed in period garb. The series also stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, José Pimentao, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume, and Anton Lesser in titular characters.

The tale, which is conceived as a multilingual drama from the start, will feature all of the actors speaking in their original tongue. Unlike Dark, Netflix has announced that the show would be available in English.