iPhone 15 Rumors: Dynamic Island Coming To All iPhone 15 Models

It’s only been a few days since Apple revealed the iPhone 14 lineup. However, leaks and rumors regarding the iPhone 15 are already surfacing on the internet. According to the latest rumors, the Dynamic Island feature from the iPhone 14 pro might make its way to all the iPhone 15 models next year.

Last year when the early designs of the iPhone 14 Pro were leaked, enthusiasts were quite skeptical about the way it looked. Many thought that the pill-shaped cutout looked weird and was an unnecessary change. However, little did they know that the new notch design could be used in this unique way.

iPhone 15 will have the Dynamic Island feature

Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

Analyst Ross Young tweeted on Sunday that Dynamic Island, which debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, might be extended to all iPhone 15 models, including the base variants. Apple tends to pass on the previous features to all the next-generation models.

For instance, in 2020, only the iPhone 12 Pro Max had the sensor shift technology, which was later passed on to all the models of the iPhone 13. This leads us to believe that apple might include the Dynamic Island feature for the base models along with a pill-shaped notch at the top.

According to Apple, the feature is “integrated throughout iOS 16…to seamlessly show what you need, when you need it.” The dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro looks great with the smooth animations and transitions on iOS 16. And the ProMotion makes it even better. The feature is currently available for a majority of the built-in apps.

The pill-shaped Island shape-shifts depending on what apps are running in the background, highlighting incoming calls, countdown timers, audio controls, and more. It will soon work with third-party apps like Spotify. Dynamic Island will also provide information at a glance via Apple’s Live Activities API.

There’s also a chance that Apple will make the ProMotion feature a standard for all the models next year. As earlier reports suggested, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus did not get the ProMotion feature. Currently, only the iPhone13 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max have it.