Here’s How To Play Zenyatta In Overwatch 2

While there aren’t many support heroes to choose from, Zenyatta is one of the best support heroes in Overwatch 2. However, Zenyatta is not only a support hero but also an offensive support hero. Meaning players can not only heal their teammates but also damage enemy players.

The Omnic monk uses orbs to either debuff the enemy player or heal teammates. In Overwatch 2, Zenyatta players will need to maintain their distance from enemy players as the hero has no mobility and can be easily overpowered in close ranges. While playing from long ranges, Zenyatta can use his orbs to heal teammates while also damaging the enemy players. That being said, Zenyatta is one of the most complex heroes to play in Overwatch 2. Since Zenyatta can’t rush in fights and have to constantly heal teammates, it requires your utmost focus to keep both enemy players and teammates in the line of sight.

Zenyatta’s role in Overwatch 2

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

As a support hero in Overwatch 2, the primary goal of Zenyatta is to heal. However, as complex as Zenyatta is, players can do a lot more than just healing. Zenyatta’s orbs help players get easy kills in long-range fights since the orb’s trajectory doesn’t fall.

Moreover, Zenyatta can also be considered a support and DPS hybrid. The hero has the highest potential to damage and kills enemy players among all support Overwatch heroes. Zenyatta is perfect to pair with a tank hero to take down multiple enemy players while also healing the tank.

Overwatch 2: Zenyatta’s abilities

Weapon/Ability Type of Weapon/Ability Description Damage/Heal Orb of Destruction Primary weapon Zenyatta’s orbs are his primary weapon which the monk shoots in a projectile with pinpoint accuracy. 48 damage per orb Orb of Destruction (alt-fire) Secondary fire For this, Zenyatta gathers his orbs of destruction (5 at a time) in a small amount of time to inflict more damage on enemies with rapid volleys of destructive orbs. 48 damage per orb

240 damage per volley Orb of Harmony Primary ability Zenyatta can place the Orb of Harmony over the shoulder of one teammate at a time which heals the teammate slowly as long as they remain in Zenyatta’s line of sight. 30 health per second Orb of Discord Primary ability Similar to the Orb of Harmony, the Orb of Discord works the same way. Zenyatta can attach the Orb of Discord to enemy players, which will amplify the damage they take as long as the player remains in Zenyatta’s line of sight. +25% damage received Transcendence Ultimate Zenyatta’s ultimate enables him to enter a state that enables the hero to automatically heal nearby allies while not taking any damage for a short period of time. 300 health per second (in a 10.5-meter radius for 6 seconds)

How to play Zenyatta?

Stay far from the enemy

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The best position to play Zenyatta is from afar, far from the reach of enemy players. This is primarily because Zenyatta has a low Heath cap and literally no defensive measures against any kind of attack.

Furthermore, Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord doesn’t lose any damage when played from far away from the enemy player. As long as the enemy player stays in Zenyatta’s sight, the Orb of Discord will do its work.

That being said, staying behind your teammates will not only give players the full view of the fight but will also help Zenyatta do damage with his primary weapon and ability. Keep in mind that Zenyatta is an easy pick for any player since the Overwatch 2 hero has zero mobility. Ducking Zenyatta behind a tank is the best way to play the offensive support hero.

Prioritize healing & co-supporting

While playing Zenyatta, players will be tempted to go ahead on their own for the kills since the support hero can do a good amount of damage too. However, as much as one might be tempted, Zenyatta players should at all times prioritize healing over getting kills.

That being said, Zenyatta can only heal one teammate at a time. Furthermore, the healing is not as strong as other healers in Overwatch 2, like Moira, Mercy, and Lucio. Since Zenyatta can only heal one hero and not that fast, it’s best to pair Zenyatta with another support hero on the team. Through this, players can not only take care of the support hero which is supporting the team but can also go on offense, knowing there’s support to back up the team.

Combos

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Pharah: One of the best heroes to pair with Zenyatta, Pharah can have a clear line of sight to Zenyatta from the skies and can easily take out any incoming danger to Zenyatta. Similarly, the Omnic monk can heal Pharah with a clear line of sight from far behind.

One of the best heroes to pair with Zenyatta, Pharah can have a clear line of sight to Zenyatta from the skies and can easily take out any incoming danger to Zenyatta. Similarly, the Omnic monk can heal Pharah with a clear line of sight from far behind. D.Va: A rather unorthodox combination, D.Va, and Zenyatta can go pretty well together if players are willing to play D.Va on the backlines at times to protect Zenyatta. Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord can help the tank hero to amplify the low damage from her cannons while simultaneously healing the hero.

A rather unorthodox combination, D.Va, and Zenyatta can go pretty well together if players are willing to play D.Va on the backlines at times to protect Zenyatta. Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord can help the tank hero to amplify the low damage from her cannons while simultaneously healing the hero. Lucio: Zenyatta and Lucio are a deadly combination of two co-support in Overwatch 2 that can help transcend their team to the fullest. While one hero can heal, the other can help other teammates maintain pressure on the enemy team; just make sure not to use both of their ultimates at the same time.

Zenyatta and Lucio are a deadly combination of two co-support in Overwatch 2 that can help transcend their team to the fullest. While one hero can heal, the other can help other teammates maintain pressure on the enemy team; just make sure not to use both of their ultimates at the same time. Junkrat: Another example of a great damage hero pair with Zenyatta is Junkrat. While Junkrat is busy containing enemy flanks with his traps and grenades, Zenyatta players can help with their Orb of Harmony; similarly, Junkrat can make sure that Zenyatta is out of enemy players’ reach.

That’s it for this strategy guide on how to play Zenyatta. We also have similar guides on various Overwatch 2 heroes including Cassidy, Ashe, Genji, Sigma and others that players can follow through with.