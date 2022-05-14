7 Best “Co-op” Games For Xbox

Xbox arguably has the best collection of games right now, thanks to the Xbox Game Pass. However, in this list, we’ll explore the best couch co-op games that the Xbox Game Pass offers.

Talking about the best co-op games, a co-op game that tests the best of friendships is arguably the best among the long list of co-op games. Furthermore, co-op games provide some of the best and most memorable gaming experiences one can have, be it a game night with friends or just a casual gaming session. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some good co-op games to play on Xbox with friends, you’re in the right place; that being said, let’s look at some of the best co-op games to play on Xbox in 2022.

Best ‘co-op’ games for Xbox

1. It Takes Two

Having won multiple awards at the game show for the year 2021, ‘It Takes Two’ is undefinably one of the best co-op games experience one can have on their Xbox. Moreover, ‘It Takes Two’ doesn’t have a single-player option and is played either online multiplayer or local co-op. As for the game’s plot, ‘It Takes Two’ features a couple on the verge of divorce when their daughter pretends to play with her dolls imagining her parents are together and everything is fine.

As a result, the two get transformed into dolls and have to find their way back to their original selves, overcoming obstacles and finding love back again. ‘It Takes Two’ is a wholesome game featuring a good storyline, earning it the top spot in this list of best co-op games on Xbox in 2022.

2. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This Lego-themed Star Wars action game is the perfect game to play co-op with friends. Moreover, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives players the option to start the game from any order they wish to, having the option to play three Skywalker Sagas, with each episode having five main story missions.

‘Lego Stars The Skywalker Saga’ is the sixth entry in the series and adapts the story from all nine movies in the Star Wars line, along with other characters featured in various films and TV series over the years. While Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga isn’t the best co-op among the Star Wars games; however it’s nothing that future updates can’t fix. It remains one of the best co-op games on Xbox in 2022.

3. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Another great and one of the best co-op games to play on your Xbox in 2022, the game takes you through the fantasy world of ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.’ The gameplay is similar to the previous entries in the series, with elements of action role-playing featuring a first-person shooter. As for playability, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is playable either single-player, or you can take up to 4 friends to play either local or online co-op.

Meanwhile, the game features bullets, magic, and swords in its predictable story, with Tina being the center of it all. Players get to cast their players and loot, kill monsters and overcome obstacles to stop the Dragon Lord. Moreover, in case you didn’t know, ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ story can is related to Borderlands.

4. Rocket League

If you like sports games and haven’t even heard of ‘Rocket League,’ what are you even doing? ‘Rocket League’ is a game filled with adrenaline and gets you and your friends into competitive spirits. However, if you’re one of those laid-back, lazy gamers, you should probably skip this one. For those who do not know, ‘Rocket League’ is a perfect blend of football and arcade racing. In short, Rocket League is football with cars; and yes, the game is as fun as it sounds, probably more.

For playability, ‘Rocket League’ supports up to 8 players in online multiplayer; similarly, 4 players can co-op in ‘Rocket League’ at a time. However, the local co-op features a split-screen. Lastly, if you’re looking for either a casual gaming session or want to get competitive, ‘Rocket League’ is the game for you, making it one of the best co-op games for Xbox in 2022.

5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

How can we talk about the best co-op games on Xbox or any game on Xbox without talking about Halo! The ultimate first-person co-op shooter to play on Xbox. ‘Halo: The Master Chief’ Collection comes with the previous titles in the Halo installment, combining games like Halo 3: ODST, Halo Reach, Halo Wars, along with Halo: Combat Evolved.

Meanwhile, the collection here features 4 players in online multiplayer and 2 players via local co-op. Moreover, Halo: The Master Chief Collection can be availed for free if you’re a game pass subscriber. Lastly, news of the co-op campaign coming to Halo Infinite later this year is sure to kick this entry off this list, making another addition to the best co-op games for Xbox.

6. WWE 2K22

‘WWE 2K22’ is for the ones looking for pure violence because this game features nothing else than pure violence. The game is based on WWE, obviously, and is the 22nd installment in the long-running WWE video game series released after almost 2 years. As for gameplay, ‘WWE 2K22’ features a story campaign wherein players have the liberty to create their WWE superstar from scratch. However, that is not where the fun lies; where ‘WWE 2K22’ is the most fun is its local co-op mode; there’s no doubt that WWE 2K22 is one of the best co-op games you can play on your Xbox in 2022.

Moreover, ‘WWE 2K22’ features the largest roster of players yet in a WWE game; with multiple variations of WWE superstars on the roster, players get to choose from a wide range. As for the co-op, WWE 2K22 supports up to 4 players in local co-op and up to 8 players in online multiplayer.

7. Overcooked! All You Can Eat

The last entry in this list, Overcooked is a game that tests even the best of friendships and teamwork. Overcooked’s gameplay is rather simple, make food for customers waiting in your restaurant with the help of your friends before the orders start surging and things get out of hand. However, it’s not the case; the game is far from easy; it tests your teamwork at every point in the game.

Meanwhile, Overcooked features up to 4 players in co-op working as a team of chefs making a variety of delicious food for your customers. While it might not sound fun to some, Overcooked is fun and is one of the best co-op games you can play on your Xbox.

Best co-op games for Xbox: Wrapping up

While these are some of the best co-op games you can play on Xbox, there are many other games you can play, from Lego Marvel Collection to Minecraft, to Monster Hunter World, to Rayman Legends, to Sea of Thieves. Also, do check out our list of the best co-op games for PC, along with the best co-op games for PlayStation. Lastly, let us know your thoughts about the above list and if you’d like us to make some changes to the list.