You Season 4 Gets An Earlier Premiere Date On Netflix

You premiered on Lifetime in September 2018 before making a global impact when the first season became available to stream on Netflix in December of that year. Following the huge success of season 1, Netflix purchased the show and ordered a second season. Badgley’s magnetic performance as lead character Joe, combined with the exposure You received from Netflix, catapulted the show to global acclaim. You season 4 aims to take the show to a new level by bringing Joe’s schemes to Europe.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

You Season 4 Gets An Earlier Premiere

Now, according to a recent update posted on Thursday, Netflix said that the first episode of the future season of You will air on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and the second episode will air exactly one month later, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Both episodes will be released on Netflix worldwide at 3 a.m. EST.

London's calling.



Part 1 of You Season 4 shall now be arriving on February 9 with Part 2 following March 9 pic.twitter.com/TDmPDoFEIf — Netflix (@netflix) November 24, 2022

Following the events of Season 3 where Joe (Badgley) ended his marriage to Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) as a result of his most recent obsession with librarian Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle)he travels abroad under the name of Professor Jonathan Moore. Joe, who follows Marienne to London, develops a crush on Kate, the director of an art gallery, as a result of his roaming voyeuristic gaze and cruel romanticism (Charlotte Ritchie). Since Kate has entered the picture, what will happen to his relationship with Marienne?

While little is known about what Season 4 of the hot series will bring when it returns this winter, a previous teaser confirmed a new side to Joe’s life would be explored. This includes his membership in a group of wealthy socialites, many of whom will undoubtedly receive the scathing, frequently signature sarcastic criticism from Joe. However, when the Londoners claim they are being targeted by a killer who is killing them one by one, it seems like Joe is back on his investigative ways to uncover who is responsible for the horrible crimes in a move that feels a lot like that of another dark anti-hero, Dexter Morgan.

You Season 4 part one will air on February 9, 2023, and the second part will air March 9, 2023.