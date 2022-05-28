Upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Display Specs Leaked

The Google Pixel phones have a large user base that eagerly anticipates the release of the new Pixel smartphone. To their excitement, Google teased their upcoming smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, at the I/O developer conference earlier this month which also affirmed that the phones would preserve the camera visor design.

However, if that wasn’t enough for you, we have a new report from the other side that will give you a teaser about its specifications and more information about its screen.

Display Specifications of Pixel 7 series

The Google Pixel 7 series will use the same display as their predecessors. Although they will feature different specifications, the Samsung-made screens will remain unchanged as the S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3 designations for the panels located in new drivers.

Although the news is disappointing for the enthusiasts who were expecting an upgrade, the Pixel 7 will feature a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 with a 90Hz refresh rate similar to the Pixel 6. The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, will offer 3120 x 1440 with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Furthermore, the Pixel 7 is also tipped to slightly reduce its predecessor’s screen and overall body size, while the Pixel 7 Pro could potentially maximize the battery life by adopting a default 1080p mode.

Image Credit: OnLeaks

As per a report from 9to5Google, Google produced two new types of display drivers called the C10 and P10. Pixel 7’s codename will be Cheetah (Thus “C”), while the Pixel 7 Pros is Panther (Thus “P”).

Although Google is working on a new display model called S6E3HC4, which might be added to the newer generation of the Google Pixel phones, we cannot see its practical reality as we wait for its arrival.

Since the refresh rate and resolution of the phone remain the same, the only visible improvements we can witness come in power consumption, quality, brightness, or a combination of it all.

The expected price point of $600 may provide the phone with a huge boost in terms of sales. Although, on paper, the Pixel 7 Pro offers matching features and technology to Galaxy s22 Ultra (marginally) and goes higher in pixel density and screen resolution than the iPhone 13 Pro max.

However, there are plenty of areas that need improvement if Google wants to compete with the big names in the market.