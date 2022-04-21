Android Call Recording Apps Will Stop Working After May 11

Call recording comes built-in with Google Pixel, Motorola, Xiaomi, and some other models. The rest of the phones rely on third-party call recording apps from Google Play Store.

We have bad news for you if you are using one such app. Android call recording apps will stop working after 11 May. Google has changed play store policies that will take effect starting 11 May. One of the Play Store policy changes is aimed to kill all such tools present on the Play Store.

Android call recording apps banned

As first spotted by a Reddit user NLL Apps, the new policy affects developers using accessibility API for their call recording apps to function. Google says, “The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording.”

Google has also clarified the policy changes in its developer seminar that ended a few hours ago.

The changes do not come as a complete surprise; Google started removing call recording APIs with Android 10. At that time, too, Google was giving privacy and security reasons.

The reasons are valid as call recording laws differ from country to country. Despite Google blocking it, developers started using a loophole to keep their call recording apps working. They were using accessibility API in their apps. You might have given accessibility permission to third-party tools if you’re using them.

But using accessibility API will no longer be possible after this change. However, the policy only affects third-party call recording apps. The native call recording feature will work as usual it will not be affected. If your smartphone has a built-in call recording option, you can continue using it.

What are your thoughts about Google killing the third-party tools from Play Store? Will it affect you? Do let us know in the comments section.