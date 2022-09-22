Google Pixel 7 And 7 Pro Will Come To India: Here’s Where To Get Them

Google skipped the launches of many Pixel phones in India. The last officially released Pixel in India was the Google Pixel 6a. However, the other two Pixel 6 phones didn’t make it to India. But Google plans to do it differently with the Pixel 7 series and made an announcement on Twitter yesterday.

GoogleIndia, the official Twitter handle of Google for the Indian region, shared that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch in India. They shared a small video clip depicting a collaboration with Flipkart to launch both phones in India.

Google Pixel 7 And 7 Pro: When will they launch on Flipkart?

There is no official global release date for the Pixel 7 lineup as of now. Leaks suggest it could be October 6 or October 13, or even later. All Google said and has teased via image is that the new phones will arrive this fall. Flipkart will hold a Diwali sale shortly after the Big Billion day sale ends. This year, Diwali is on 24 October, and Google may launch the Pixel 7 in India (and Pixel 7 Pro) on Flipkart during the Diwali sale.

While launching a flagship during the festive season makes more sense, there is also a possibility of launching the Pixel 7 in India on the same date as the global release. Rumors also suggest that the Pixel 7 lineup may have a third phone as well – as most smartphones brand do.

This rumored third phone might be the Pixel 7 Mini, a compact offering from Google. Moreover, Pixel 7 will come with the improved Tensor G2 chip that showcased a slight performance increase from its predecessor in a Geekbench score leak.

Image: Twitter

Cameras will be the main highlight of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Google has trimmed down the protruding camera band and made the phone sleeker. Like always, these phones will be about better cameras and a stock Android experience at a relatively cheaper price.

Apple launched iPhone 14 at $799 and it will be interesting to see if Google launches the Pixel 7 cheaper. Meanwhile, expectations are high for the Pixel Watch as well. Google unveiled the smartwatch in June and hasn’t said anything more about that after the event.