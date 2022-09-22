Facebook Twitter Instagram
Google Pixel 7 And 7 Pro Will Come To India: Here’s Where To Get Them

You can easily but Pixel 7 in India!

New Leak Reveals Google Pixel 7 Pre-Order Date
Image: YouTube

Google skipped the launches of many Pixel phones in India. The last officially released Pixel in India was the Google Pixel 6a. However, the other two Pixel 6 phones didn’t make it to India. But Google plans to do it differently with the Pixel 7 series and made an announcement on Twitter yesterday.

GoogleIndia, the official Twitter handle of Google for the Indian region, shared that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch in India. They shared a small video clip depicting a collaboration with Flipkart to launch both phones in India.

Google Pixel 7 And 7 Pro: When will they launch on Flipkart?

There is no official global release date for the Pixel 7 lineup as of now. Leaks suggest it could be October 6 or October 13, or even later. All Google said and has teased via image is that the new phones will arrive this fall. Flipkart will hold a Diwali sale shortly after the Big Billion day sale ends. This year, Diwali is on 24 October, and Google may launch the Pixel 7 in India (and Pixel 7 Pro) on Flipkart during the Diwali sale.

While launching a flagship during the festive season makes more sense, there is also a possibility of launching the Pixel 7 in India on the same date as the global release. Rumors also suggest that the Pixel 7 lineup may have a third phone as well – as most smartphones brand do.

This rumored third phone might be the Pixel 7 Mini, a compact offering from Google. Moreover, Pixel 7 will come with the improved Tensor G2 chip that showcased a slight performance increase from its predecessor in a Geekbench score leak.

Pixel 7 In India
Image: Twitter

Cameras will be the main highlight of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Google has trimmed down the protruding camera band and made the phone sleeker. Like always, these phones will be about better cameras and a stock Android experience at a relatively cheaper price.

Apple launched iPhone 14 at $799 and it will be interesting to see if Google launches the Pixel 7 cheaper. Meanwhile, expectations are high for the Pixel Watch as well. Google unveiled the smartwatch in June and hasn’t said anything more about that after the event.

Abhishek Mishra

