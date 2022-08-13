When Is Peacemaker Releasing On Amazon Prime Video?

HBO Max original ‘Peacemaker,’ starring renowned WWE wrestler John Cena is arguably one of the best titles that came out of DC Universe. The character is not your usual hero or villain. Instead, it can be best defined as a pacifist hero or an anti-hero.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Obviously, when it was announced that the character would be getting a stand-alone movie, most were skeptical of it. But since Cena’s portrayal of Peacemaker received nothing but praise in the 2021 film ‘The Suicide Squad,’ the project was given the green light.

Following its original release back in January 2022, fans have been patiently waiting for its release worldwide. Well, if you are among them, then we have a piece of good news for you. The 2022 web series is finally getting a worldwide release, thanks to Amazon Prime Video. To know more details, keep reading ahead.

Image Credit: HBO Max

The show’s debut season is coming to Prime Video on August 14, 2022. It’s part of a mega-deal that Prime Video signed to release top-notch HBO Max originals. As for the release time, the show will be added to Prime Video’s library at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Before moving forward, feel free to check our guide on ‘The Boys’ season 3 here. The series is regarded as one of the all-time bests in the genre. We are sure if you like Peacemaker, then you will fall in love with The Boys as well.

How to watch Peacemaker for free on Amazon Prime Video?

In an era when most streaming services have pulled the plug on free trials, Prime Video stands out. The platform is providing a free trial to new users, which they can use to watch their favorite titles on Prime Video for free. But even if you have exhausted your free trial, here are a few offers that provide a free subscription to the streaming service.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

This concludes our guide on Peacemaker coming to Amazon Prime Video. Are you planning to binge-watch it this week? Let us know your views in the comments section below.