Is It Possible To Watch “The Boys” Season 3 For Free On Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys is one of the most successful shows created by Amazon Prime Video. After two seasons’ success, the show is returning for a third season. Considering it is a jackpot for Prime Video, we are sure that the show will also return for further seasons. But today, our focus is on The Boys season 3.

The amazing series, which portrays the dark side of superheroes, is releasing today. Yes, June 03, 2022, is when your wait will finally be over. You can check other details about its release date and time by heading to this page.

With that out of the way, let’s shed some light on whether you can watch it for free or not. But before that, feel free to check our detailed streaming guide on Stranger Things season 4 part 1 right here.

Can I watch ‘The Boys’ season 3 for free?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

You can technically watch the show for free on Prime Video. When most streaming services have pulled the plug on free trials, Prime Video continues to provide that offer for new users. Additionally, there are a few offers that you can take advantage of to get a free subscription to Prime Video.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel post-paid plans starting at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

5. Free 30-day trial.

What to expect from ‘The Boys’ season 3?

After the events of the last two seasons, Homelander has been put out of the picture. Well, at least temporarily. Here is the official plot synopsis for the third part of the popular web series:

“It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”

That’s it for this article. We hope we have answered all your doubts regarding The Boys season 3. If you still have any additional doubts feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.