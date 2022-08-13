Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Anime Is Rumored To Be Releasing On Disney+

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War is undoubtedly one of the biggest anime releases this year. It will cover the final arc of the massively popular Shonen anime “Bleach” which abruptly ended at its penultimate arc after more than 300 episodes.

So it’s no surprise that fans are hyped for this long-awaited adaptation. But now, some concerning news has popped up regarding the streaming rights for the show. Surprisingly Disney+ has acquired the rights to stream it. Let’s talk more about this in the next section.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War on Disney+

TV Anime "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" – Streaming License Acquired by Disney+. pic.twitter.com/IJOEKwh3ZW — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) August 12, 2022

As reported by popular leaker Sugoi LITE (OECUF), the streaming license for the upcoming anime has been bought by Disney+. This is causing some concern among fans as the platform is known for not handling anime and censorship very well. And for a show like Bleach, this will be quite a blow. But this is still just a rumor, and Disney themselves has not said anything, so take this with a grain of salt.

What is Bleach Thousand Year Blood War anime about?

The anime “Bleach” is about Ichigo Kurasaki, a boy who can see ghosts. But instead of fearing these spirits, he always tries to help them in some way. One day his family is attacked by malevolent spirits known as hollows. So he takes up the power of Rukia, a soul reaper, and becomes one himself.

And so we see Ichigo, the Shinigami battle hollows, Shinigamis, and other powerful beings in 300 episodes of peak Shonen anime. But just after the penultimate arc, the show ended in 2012 and left fans heartbroken everywhere. Now it’s finally back, and we will finally get to see how the story of Ichigo and Bleach comes to a close in its climactic final arc.

The popular Shonen anime is set to return in October 2022 with no specific release date. Although we thought that it would be available on Crunchyroll, it looks like Disney is also looking to grab it. So we will have to wait and see which streaming service gets to host this anime.