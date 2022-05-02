Watch “Hyouka” Anime Online For Free [Ultimate Guide]

‘Hyouka’ is a popular anime series adapted from the mystery novel written by Honobu Yonezawa. It is a mystery anime series revolving around four high school students in the classic literature club. If you are interested in an anime show like this, you can watch ‘Hyouka’ on YouTube for free or check out the manga.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The story follows the club members having fun solving mysteries and enjoying their high school life. The anime also recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with several events in Japan.

Where to watch ‘Hyouka’ anime online for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch Hyouka on Crunchyroll or Funimation. Users can also watch the English dubbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll. You can also watch all 22 episodes of Hyouka on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel for free.

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Watch ‘Hyouka’ anime for free

Episode 1 – Episode 5

Episode 6 – Episode 7

Episode 8 – Episode 11.5

Episode 12- Episode 17

Episode 18 – Episode 22

You can also go to this link to watch the entire playlist of Hyouka online for free.

Where to read ‘Hyouka’ manga?

‘Hyouka’ manga series has 14 volumes that have been published in Japan. The anime only covers the first four light novels or volumes 1-12 of the manga. However, after watching the anime, you can continue reading Hyouka by starting from volume 5 of the light novel or chapter 76 of the manga.

Although, it might be hard to find the series online as it is pretty old. Manga readers might be a bit out of luck here as many chapters are still not translated. It would be better to look for the light novel as it is far better than the manga.

What is ‘Hyouka’ about?

“A worthy addition to any animation fan’s collection, Hyouka is a stunning masterwork that spins a charming tale of high school romance and mystery. After disenchanted student Houtarou Oreki joins his school’s Classic Lit Club, he meets Eru Chitanda, a kindhearted and inquisitive girl with boundless curiosity and a knack for getting him caught up in all sorts of trouble.” 10th anniversary edition official synopsis

Hyouka is one of the most popular anime series from Kyoto Animation studio. A live-action movie adaptation named Hyouka: Forbidden Secrets also came out on November 3, 2017, by Kadokawa Pictures.