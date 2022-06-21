What Time Will Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Release on Disney+?

MCU is finally building on a new generation of its comic superheroes. One of them is Ms. Marvel, who is portrayed in the Disney+ show by Kamala Khan. Meanwhile, this article will talk about the release time of Ms. Marvel’s episode 3 on Disney+, so stick to the end of the article to find out.

In the previous two episodes of Ms. Marvel, we saw how Kamala Khan is obsessed with Captain Marvel. In addition, we also saw Kamala gaining her powers in the last episode, thanks to the bracelet that was passed down to her by her grandmother. Meanwhile, the last episode gave us an insight into Kamala’s learning to use her newfound powers.

Furthermore, the creators have already hinted at a mysterious character in the previous episode. When we see Kamran save Kamala from the Department of Damage Control, there’s a mysterious woman sitting in the car. Nothing has been revealed about the woman’s character.

Interestingly, she looks a lot like the woman Kamala has been seeing in her visions. Could it be that she’s Kamala’s grandmother? If yes, how does she look so young after all these years? While there are a number of questions that the fans might also have; moreover, we’re sure we’ll be getting the answer to those in the upcoming episodes of Ms. Marvel, starting with episode 3.

Ms. Marvel episode 3 release time

Ms. Marvel’s episode 3 will air on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, on Disney+. As for the release time, episode 3 will air at 12 AM PDT. At the same time, the release time will not be the same for other regions of the world. For MCU fans living in different time zones waiting for Ms. Marvel episode 3, below are the different release times for multiple time zones.

Indian Time: 12:30 PM IST

12:30 PM IST Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PDT

12:00 AM PDT Central Time: 2:00 AM CDT

2:00 AM CDT Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EDT

3:00 AM EDT British Time: 8:00 AM GMT

8:00 AM GMT European Time: 9:00 AM CEST

With that, we come to the end of this article. In addition to Ms. Marvel’s episode 3, you can also watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. In the meantime, you can also check out our list of what to watch on Netflix in the coming week, along with Hulu.