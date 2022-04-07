Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

Will There Be A Dropout Season 2? Here’s All You Need To Know

More screen time with Elizabeth Holmes,? Let's find out!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Dropout is one TV series that deserves everyone’s attention; the series is based on Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the biotech company – Theranos. While season 1 of The Dropout has come to an end, fans of the series are wondering if ‘The Dropout’ will have a season 2 coming; well, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Dropout will have another season.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The Dropout hit the screens on March 3rd, 2022, as a mini-series with only 8 episodes. Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, the show is based on the rise and fall of Theranos. Moreover, the show is based on a podcast of the same name by Rebecca Jarvis. Meanwhile, as far as season 2 goes, let’s take a look.

Will ‘The Dropout’ be back for Season 2?

While fans want another season of The Dropout, the series will not be renewed for a Season 2. Moreover, the series started as a mini-series project consisting of only 8 episodes. However, in the past, we’ve seen examples of mini-series being revived for more seasons. Does this mean The Dropout will be back with another season? We don’t think so, since Season 1 of The Dropout pretty much sums up all there is to know about Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.

dropout cast
Image: The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried wants ‘The Dropout’ Season 2

Apart from a fantastic portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, Amanda Seyfried thinks The Dropout has the potential for another season. In an interview with Vanity fair, the actor said, “That’s when there should be a season two. No, I mean, I kept putting it out there because I didn’t know how much I was going to enjoy playing her until I was done. And then, even after that, I was like, “I’ll never play her again.” That was just hard. That was a lot.

Seyfried went on to say, “And now I miss it, and I feel like there’s so much more to say, and there’s so much more that’s…I mean, life goes on. She’s my age. A lot’s happened. There is a season two of The Dropout (podcast).” It’s evident that the actor is clearly in the mood to portray Holmes for another season of Dropout; however, if there’s news of a Dropout Season 2, we’ll let our readers know.

As for Season 1, for those who haven’t watched the series, it’s streaming on Hulu and Disney+. You can follow our streaming guides for The Dropout here.

Akshay Bhardwaj

Akshay Bhardwaj

A casual gamer, fascinated with everything geeky, mostly found lazing around. I drink, and I don't know things!

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021