Will There Be A Dropout Season 2? Here’s All You Need To Know

The Dropout is one TV series that deserves everyone’s attention; the series is based on Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the biotech company – Theranos. While season 1 of The Dropout has come to an end, fans of the series are wondering if ‘The Dropout’ will have a season 2 coming; well, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Dropout will have another season.

The Dropout hit the screens on March 3rd, 2022, as a mini-series with only 8 episodes. Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, the show is based on the rise and fall of Theranos. Moreover, the show is based on a podcast of the same name by Rebecca Jarvis. Meanwhile, as far as season 2 goes, let’s take a look.

Will ‘The Dropout’ be back for Season 2?

While fans want another season of The Dropout, the series will not be renewed for a Season 2. Moreover, the series started as a mini-series project consisting of only 8 episodes. However, in the past, we’ve seen examples of mini-series being revived for more seasons. Does this mean The Dropout will be back with another season? We don’t think so, since Season 1 of The Dropout pretty much sums up all there is to know about Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Amanda Seyfried wants ‘The Dropout’ Season 2

Apart from a fantastic portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, Amanda Seyfried thinks The Dropout has the potential for another season. In an interview with Vanity fair, the actor said, “That’s when there should be a season two. No, I mean, I kept putting it out there because I didn’t know how much I was going to enjoy playing her until I was done. And then, even after that, I was like, “I’ll never play her again.” That was just hard. That was a lot.

Seyfried went on to say, “And now I miss it, and I feel like there’s so much more to say, and there’s so much more that’s…I mean, life goes on. She’s my age. A lot’s happened. There is a season two of The Dropout (podcast).” It’s evident that the actor is clearly in the mood to portray Holmes for another season of Dropout; however, if there’s news of a Dropout Season 2, we’ll let our readers know.

As for Season 1, for those who haven’t watched the series, it’s streaming on Hulu and Disney+. You can follow our streaming guides for The Dropout here.