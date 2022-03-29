“Gundam: The Witch From Mercury”: New Anime In The Gundam Franchise

“Gundam: The Witch From Mercury” is an upcoming anime that will be part of the massively popular Gundam franchise. It has been seven long years since we last saw an actual Gundam-related tv anime, but now the franchise is finally returning to its roots.

Along with the title, we also have a teaser and even a release window for the upcoming anime. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get right to it.

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury teaser trailer

The short teaser starts by just showing us the new protagonist, who is not named as of now. But then the camera pans out, and we see that she’s standing right in front of the new Gundam Aerial. We even get to see the cool mech light up before the teaser ends.

What can I expect from Gundam: The Witch From Mercury?

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

We don’t have any info on the plot of the anime for now. But we do know that the protagonist of the upcoming anime will be female. This is a big deal once you glance over this franchise’s history, as we’ve never had a female protagonist before.

Also, we do know that this anime is not part of the UC timeline. Those who don’t know Gundam shows can either be a part of the long-running UC timeline that started with the original anime or be a standalone story like Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans. So this new anime will be a lot more welcoming to newcomers.

We do not have a definite release date for now. But according to the teaser, the anime will begin airing somewhere in October 2022.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for this upcoming anime? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.