The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

“The Walking Dead” is an American television series set in a world brought by the zombie apocalypse. The series is one of the absolute classics of the zombie genre and is finally heading for its penultimate episode. Let’s find out when The Walking Dead, season 11, episode 15, comes out.

The new episode comes out on April 3, 2022, at 9:00 PM Eastern time on AMC. This is, of course, for U.S. viewers. As for the U.K, you all can tune in at 8:00 AM British Standard Time to watch the show. But what about the rest of us? Is there a way to stream it? And is free streaming possible? Let’s answer that and more in this guide.

Where to watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 online?

Image Credit: AMC Networks

Fans might already know about this, but we’d like to tell you that streaming the latest episodes is possible for those who do not. Disney+ has the right to stream this show, and you can check it out on this page. But do note that the release will be a day later than the release on AMC.

How do I watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 for free on Disney+?

Sadly, Disney+ Hotstar, the platform on which the series is being released, is not free. You have to buy a subscription if you want access to its amazing catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

Free Account with Jio Postpaid plan starting at Rs. 399 Free Account with Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. Free Account with Vi prepaid plan at Rs 401. Using super coins with Flipkart Plus. Free with Tata Sky Mobile TV. Monthly free membership with Xbox Gamepass.

What is The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 about?

As we’re approaching the finale of the series, things are starting to heat up. We’re now seeing our beloved characters wrapped up in many storylines, all just as impactful. But of course, the main point of interest is the confrontation between Darryl and Maggie.

This scene is teased back at the start of the season, and we’re finally back at this point. Along with that, we have Rosita, who gets Connie, Kelly, Eugene, and Max to investigate Milton. And finally, Ezekiel looked after the patients at the hospital. The episode has a lot, and we can’t wait to see how it turns out.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think is gonna happen between Darryl and Maggie? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.