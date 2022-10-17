Kantara Hindi OTT Release Date: Will It Release On Netflix, Hotstar, Or Prime Video?

The craze of regional movies in India has spiked in the last few years. One of the biggest reasons behind it is the obvious dip in the quality of Bollywood movies. As a result, most movie fanatics in the subcontinent have decided to switch to regional films. One such movie which fans have loved in recent times is Kantara.

The film comes from Hombale Films. They are responsible for the blockbuster KGF franchise. Obviously, it was expected to hit the ground running, and the film didn’t let down. It was initially released in theaters on September 30, 2022. However, it was just in the Kannada language.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the movie’s Hindi language theatrical release alongside its arrival on OTT platforms.

Image credit: Hombale Films

Nowadays, most regional movies are released in the Hindi language within weeks of their official release. Similar was the case with Hombale films‘ new project. It was released in most theaters on October 14, 2022. All you have to do is head over to your nearest theater to watch it.

Usually, most theatrical movies are released on OTT platforms at one point or another. More often than not, it takes them around 30-45 days to arrive to any streaming services. The same can be expected for Kantara Hindi.

As for its OTT platform, most reports have suggested that the movie will be coming to Amazon Prime Video. It’s no surprise since Prime Video is known for having an impressive library full of regional movies in various languages.

What are your expectations from Kantara? Will you watch the movie in theaters or wait for it to arrive on Amazon Prime Video? Meanwhile, feel free to check our similar streaming guides on Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha OTT release dates.