One Piece Chapter 1047 Delayed | New Release Schedule Here

Some disappointing news for One Piece manga fans this week, the upcoming chapter 1047 has been delayed. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll cover the reason behind the chapter’s delay and the new release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1047.

The ‘One Piece’ manga features an amazing storyline with the ongoing transformation of Luffy and his new “Gear 5” form. In the last chapter, fans also saw what other things Luffy is able to achieve, thanks to his new form; from being able to catch lightning to being able to grow in a gigantic form, Luffy is surely looking to devour Kaido during their fight.

One Piece Chapter 1047 delay

While the chapter is scheduled for a weekly release, chapter 1047 will not be here to entertain the fans. Meanwhile, the reason for the delay is mangaka Eiichiro Oda is on his usual break this week, owing to a disappointing week for the fans. However, no need to worry as the new chapter will only be with us this month.

As for the precise release date of One Piece Chapter 1047, it will be released on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. Furthermore, talking about the release timings, the chapter will be available online to read on Manga Plus and Viz at these timings.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

Central Time: 10 AM CST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CET

India Time: 9.30 PM IST

One Piece Film: Red

While the news of a long delay for One Piece Chapter 1047 surely breaks every One Piece fan’s heart, there is also good news. The upcoming One Piece movie “One Piece Film: Red” has dropped a new trailer. The new trailer also gave fans more insight into what the film will bring to the big screen. It will be the 15th film in the superhit franchise with a particular focus on the Straw Hats’ journey.

While we’re on the topic of focus, the movie will be centered around ‘Shanks’ and his daughter. Furthermore, the film will introduce a new character to the fans, and her name is Uta. While the film will not have a direct impact on the main storyline of One Piece, it will be a must-watch for every One Piece fan out there. Lastly, One Piece Film: Red will see the day of light on Monday, August 8th, 2022. This is it for this manga guide; however, we’ll make sure to update this article if any crucial information is revealed in the coming days.