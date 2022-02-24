“Juvenile Justice” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

If you are looking for more unique and amazing storylines, K-Dramas will certainly captivate your attention. In recent times, more and more fans are falling in love with the genre, and rightfully so. The latest K-Drama to be released online is titled Juvenile Justice and is already expected to become a fan favorite.

The Kim Hye-soo starrer show was earlier expected to hit the deck in January 2022. However, it was later pushed forward to February. Well, as of now, the show is all set to be released online on February 25, 2022. If there are no further delays, it will be available to watch online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

As of now, there is no word on how many episodes the show will feature. However, what we know is where to watch it online. Let’s discuss the same in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Juvenile Justice’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

Looking at recent trends, you can expect the most amazing K-Dramas to arrive on nowhere else but Netflix. And that is certainly the case with Juvenile Justice. You can watch the 2022 crime drama on the streaming service by heading to this page.

Speaking of watching shows on Netflix, you might also like All Of Us Are Dead. The show features the story of South Korea starting to get consumed by zombies as a high school becomes ground zero of the virus.

What to expect from ‘Juvenile Justice’?

As the name suggests, the show is about getting juvenile criminals in court. The official synopsis of the series further confirms the obvious:

“A prickly judge who despises juvenile criminals arrives at a juvenile court, where she takes on a complex role examining punishment for young offenders.”

This is certainly a unique idea for a TV show. But what are your thoughts on it? Are you planning to watch it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.