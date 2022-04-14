“Atlanta” Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Donald Grover’s starrer Atlanta is arguably one of the best TV shows airing right now. Season 3 of the series came after a long wait, but so far, it has been worth the wait. Fans are getting the same dose of drama and comedy in each episode as usual, and they will hope the same for Atlanta season 3 and episode 5.

This week’s episode is set to air on April 14, 2022. As usual, if you have access to FX, you can watch it on cable at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Unfortunately, the cable channel is not available in every region.

This begs the question, can you watch Atlanta season 3 online? As a matter of fact, yes, you can watch it online. Let’s find out where to stream the series online in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Atlanta’ season 3 episode 5 online?

Image credit: FX

If you have read our guide on Atlanta season 3, episode 4, then you must be already aware of the answer. However, in case you haven’t, then you can watch the show’s third season online on Hulu. The only catch is that you will have to wait until April 15, 2022, to watch the new episode.

Considering that Hulu also provides a free trial to new users, we are sure you wouldn’t mind a single day’s delay. Anyway, until the episode drops, you can check our guide on “The Dropout” episode 8. The series just finished airing, and it fantastically narrates the story of Elizabeth Holmes.

What to expect from ‘Atlanta’ season 3 episode 5?

The latest episode of the flick is titled “Cancer Attack.” As usual, the episode will be balanced with the perfect amount of comedy and drama scenes. You can get a good idea about the episode’s plot by watching the promo attached above.

That’s it from our end. What are your thoughts about the new Atlanta episode? Feel free to share them once you have watched the new episode.