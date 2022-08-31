Netflix Unveils Movie Release Dates For The Rest Of The Year

Netflix unveiled its full lineup of films coming to round out the year shortly after celebrating its 25th birthday. Despite some ups and downs this year, the streaming service that pioneered binge-watching has launched a number of fascinating titles, ranging from the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 4 and The Sandman on television to The Gray Man on the big screen.

However, their fall lineup ends 2022 on a high note. With the launch of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the Millie Bobbie Brown-led Enola Holmes 2. This schedule is valid from September 1 to the end of the year.

Glass Onion sees the return of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, who travels to the private island of computer millionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to investigate yet another murder mystery alongside a star-studded cast. The film will be released on December 23 and will have its world debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Another big release is Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver. The film will premiere at the Venice and New York Film Festivals before hitting Netflix. The film is advertised as an examination of absurd normalcy as a family disintegrates as an airborne hazardous catastrophe sweeps over their neighborhood.

Other festival favorites include Sally El Hosaini’s The Swimmers, Sundance Jury Award winner Descendant, and Alejandro G. Inarritu’s BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

Meanwhile, family flicks get a boost with the November 4 release of Enola Holmes 2. In the sequel, Brown, fresh off Stranger Things, establishes her own detective business, following in the footsteps of her detective extraordinaire brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). During this time, she is approached by a factory girl who is frantic to find her sister, sending her on a perilous adventure through London.

While there aren’t many animated films on offer, the highlight is Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio adaption. It promises to be a darker reinterpretation of the iconic Disney tale in December. It’s long been one of the director’s passion projects, with a beautifully created look and a powerful voice cast that includes Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, and David Bradley.

List of other movies releasing this 2022

Overall, the Fall film schedule has a lot of variety. While it’s a busy time of year for the streaming service, with the holidays approaching and one massive film after another on the way, there’s something for everyone, with four holiday films, five romance/rom-com ones, six action/thriller films, ten family films, and eleven book adaptations, among other things.

See the full schedule below:

September

Fenced In (September 1)

Love in the Villa (September 1)

Ivy + Bean (September 2)

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go (September 2)

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance (September 2)

The Anthrax Attacks (September 8)

End of the Road (September 9)

Drifting Home (September 16)

Do Revenge (September 16)

Lou (September 23)

A Jazzman’s Blues (September 23)

Athena (September 23)

Blonde (September 28)

October

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (October 5)

Luckiest Girl Alive (October 7)

The Redeem Team (October 7)

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow (October 14)

The School For Good And Evil (October 19)

Descendant (October 21)

The Good Nurse (October 26)

All Quiet on the Western Front (October 28)

Wendell & Wild (October 28)

November

Enola Holmes 2 (November 4)

Falling For Christmas (November 19)

Is That Black Enough For You?!? (November 11)

Capturing The Killer Nurse (November 11)

In Her Hands (November 16)

Christmas With You (November 17)

Slumberland (November 18)

The Swimmers (November 23)

The Noel Diary (November 24)

My Father’s Dragon (November TBA)

Monica, O My Darling (November TBA)

December

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (December 9)

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (December 16)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (December 16)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 (December 20)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 23)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (December 25)

White Noise (December 30)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (December TBA)

The Wonder (December TBA)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (December TBA)

January

The Pale Blue Eye (January 6)

Which of the above-mentioned releases are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments down below.