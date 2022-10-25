Damon Lindelof Developing A Secret Star Wars Film: Details Revealed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in December 2019. And Lucasfilm has struggled to launch a new Star Wars film since then. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was scheduled to be released in December 2023. However, the film was removed from the release schedule due to creative differences.

‘Lost’ creator Damon Lindelof was recently confirmed to be working on a new Star Wars film for Lucasfilm. Lindelof and Lucasfilm bought Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to help usher the project forward. The details of the project are still under wraps. But many assumed Disney and Lucasfilm aimed to have it ready for release in December 2025 because they had already established a date for a Star Wars film.

Damon Lindelof’s secret Star Wars movie details revealed

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lindelof’s story will take place after The Rise of Skywalker. But it will not be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga. According to the source, the future film may have some returning characters from the second trilogy. And while it is intended to be a stand-alone story, the door is open for more films if it is well received by reviewers and moviegoers. While the original aim for Lucasfilm was to create new trilogies, it appears that the firm is now focusing on stand-alone projects.

The news that Lucasfilm would make a Star Wars film after the sequel trilogy is obviously intriguing. For the most part, the franchise has been investigating the time period between the prequels and the original trilogy with ventures like Andor or the five years after Return of the Jedi with The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm is also working on The Acolyte for Disney+. And it will take place outside of the Skywalker Saga during the High Republic era. It appears that Disney and Lucasfilm intend to take Star Wars into uncharted territory in both the past and the future.