From ‘The Archies’ To ‘Khufia’: Netflix Unveils Its Film Slate For The Year

It’s going to be an exciting year for moviegoers. While most films have returned to theaters, the OTT space is doing its part to keep viewers interested. Netflix celebrated its 25th anniversary with a press event in Mumbai.

Netflix revealed a list of films that will be released in 2022 at a the same. From Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress to Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda’s debut film The Archies and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, here’s the movie lineup to get you excited!

List of films unveiled at the event

1. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

The streaming service announced the film with a behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming drama Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. In the video, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal can be seen filming dramatic scenes on an aeroplane with a large number of co-passengers. the film described as a suspense thriller and is produced by Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films.

2. Monica Oh My Darling



Following the huge success and acclaim that Darlings received, Netflix is preparing to release Monica, O My Darling, another original feature film. The upcoming drama is a multi-starrer, and the platform announced it with images of each character as well as a filming video from the sets. The film is set to star Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sukant Goel, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sikandar Kher.

3. Plan A Plan B



The film was announced with a short trailer featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The caption read, “A divorce lawyer and a matchmaker are a match?! 🤔Will they make it ❤️ or break it 💔 Watch Plan A Plan B to find out! Coming soon.” The film’s plot revolves around the love-hate relationship between a matchmaker (Bhatia) and a divorce lawyer (Deshmukh). The movie is set to be released on September 30th.

4. The Archies



Several movie and cartoon adaptations have immortalized Archie Andrews and his gang, which also includes Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Reggie. Archie Andrews first appeared in Pep Comics, where he quickly rose to fame as a stand-alone figure in po culture.

This adaptation will be directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby. The Archies features an ensemble cast including debutants Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter), and Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter).

5. Khufiya



Khufiya is based on the well-known spy book Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan and is inspired by actual events. Khufiya tells the narrative of Krishna Mehra (Tabu), an R&AW operator tasked with tracking down the mole selling India’s defence secrets while dealing with her dual identities as a spy and a lover. The streamer also posted the film’s first-look teaser.

The thriller Khufiya, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Tabu and Ali Fazal, has been referred to as his passion project. Tabu described the spy thriller in a prior interview as “the realm of intelligence, agents, and espionage but not like a conventional spy thriller that you’ve seen.”

6. Chakda Xpress



Fans are looking forward to Anushka Sharma’s sports film Chakda Xpress. The actress has poured her heart and her into the film, from following a rigorous fitness regimen to look like a professional cricketer to refining her on-field skills.

The platform announced in January that filming would be taking place based on the life of former Indian captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Anushka’s movie look has now been revealed, and in a special Netflix video, we also get to watch her in action as she portrays Jhulan on and off the set.

7. Devotion of Suspect X (Hindi Adaptation)

Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan leads the ensemble of Netflix’s Indian translation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Sujoy Ghosh, the director of Kahaani, will take the reins. Jaideep Ahlawat (“Paatal Lok”) and Vijay Varma (“Gully Boy”) round out the cast.



The Devotion of Suspect X follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime, as well as a neighbour who assists them in covering it up while a police investigation is underway. The novel has been adapted several times, most notably in Japan as Suspect X (2008), Korea as Perfect Number (2012), and China as The Devotion of Suspect X. A Hollywood adaptation is in the works.

12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Boundscript, and Kross Pictures are producing the untitled Indian adaptation. Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Ghosh, and Thomas Kim are among the producers. The film represents Kapoor Khan’s debut on OTT.

8. Qala

The upcoming film, Qala, directed by Anvita Dutta, marks Babil’s acting debut and Triptii’s second collaboration with the ace filmmaker following the 2021 Netflix horror feature.

A sneak peak into what's come in Qala and we can already tell it's going to be magical ✨❤️#Qala is coming soon! #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/qkSE2rziaM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 29, 2022

The directors teased the feature flick with the song Phero Na Najariya. A brief portion of the song features the Laila Majnu actor singing in a dark auditorium with a group of people. Moving on, the montage shows Anvita speaking with the young actress Swastika, who is sitting among the spectators in the little arena. The film is described as a “beautiful, heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.”

The release date of these shows are yet to be announced. However, the year long lineup of these shows seems to be interesting and favorable to Netflix. With that said, which of the above mentioned shows are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments down below.