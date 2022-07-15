Jaadugar Release Date & Time: Jeetu Bhaiya Is Ready For A New Avatar

In recent years, TVF fame Jitendra Kumar has delivered some very memorable movies and TV shows to fans. From TVF Pitchers to Panchayat, we have loved his depiction of realistic characters. Now the famous actor is back with a new project titled Jaadugar.

As the name of the flick suggests, Jeetu Bhaiya will don the role of a magician. But life isn’t easy, right? Instead of having the freedom of following his passion, Meenu (Jitendra Kumar) is forced to try his luck in football.

There are two main reasons for his dedication to being good at football. First, he lives in a small town that is incredibly passionate about the game. And second, he wants to marry the love of his life. The only way to do this is to shine at a local inter-colony football match.

Image credit: Netflix

The 2022 film is all set to arrive on streaming giant Netflix this Friday, i.e., July 15, 2022. Similar to all Netflix titles, the movie will be available at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch Jaadugar for free on Netflix?

Just like Meenu’s dream in the movie, watching content for free on Netflix seems impossible. It is due to the fact the OTT platform no longer provides a free trial to new users. Luckily, you can still rely on a few telecom companies’ plans to provide a free subscription to the platform.

Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This is pretty much about the new Netflix series. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.