Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Release Date: Will It Release On Netflix, Zee5, Or Voot Select?

Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump is arguably one of the best movies of his acting career. Hanks played a character diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Anyway, renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is making the official Hindi remake of the film. The movie has been titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

Over the last few months, numerous controversies have arisen around the movie’s release. So much so that many fans have even decided to boycott the film. But if you fall in the category of fans wanting to watch the movie, you have arrived at the right place.

In this article, we will shed some light on the release details of the film. On top of that, we will find out whether the 2022 film will arrive on any OTT platforms or not.

After the first few months of 2022, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down. This has resulted in most big actors releasing their films on the big screen. Aamir Khan is doing the same with his new film as it is all set to release in theaters on August 11, 2022.

Will Laal Singh Chaddha release on Netflix?

Image credit: Viacom18 Studios

Currently, there is no word about the 2022 movie coming to Netflix anytime soon. It might change in the future; meanwhile, feel free to check our guide on Jaadugar.

Will Laal Singh Chaddha be released on Zee5?

Over the last year, Zee5 has climbed the ranks and become one of India’s most reliable OTT platforms. Unfortunately, Aamir Khan’s new movie’s digital rights haven’t been bagged by Zee5.

Will Laal Singh Chaddha be released on Voot Select?

Voot Select is a streaming service that isn’t that popular among movie fanatics. It is usually known for its vast catalogs of TV shows on the small screen. But that’s about to change as it has been confirmed that Laal Singh Chaddha’s digital rights have been bagged by Voot Select.

However, there is a relatively lousy news waiting for fans as well. Aamir Khan has the policy to release movies on OTT platforms only after his films complete six months in theaters. So you shouldn’t expect the movie to release online till the end of 2022 or early 2023.

This concludes our guide on the film. Despite the obvious outrage against the movie, do you plan to watch it in theaters? Or will you wait for it to release online? Let us know your views in the comments section below.