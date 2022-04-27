“Under The Banner Of Heaven” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The last few months have been pretty incredible for Andrew Garfield. It seems like every project that he picks turns into immense success. Well, the popular Hollywood superstar is coming to the OTT scene with his new project, “Under The Banner Of Heaven.”

The Andrew Garfield starrer will be released online on April 28, 2022. Instead of following the standard release schedule, you can expect it to arrive online at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). The change in release time is understandable since the primary target of the series will be the U.S. audience.

Let’s talk about where to watch the new Andrew Garfield TV show online in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ online?

Image credit: FX Networks

The 2022 crime drama is slated for U.S. release under the banner (no pun intended) for Hulu. Considering that Hulu is only available in the U.S., fans from other regions will have to wait longer to get their hands on the show.

For those who have access to the streaming service, you can take advantage of Hulu’s free trial to check out the show. While you are at it, feel free to check out our guide on the story of Elizabeth Holmes depicted in “The Dropout.”

What will ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ be about?

The mini TV series is about a detective investigating a brutal murder. But it turns out that it is connected to the government. Here is the official synopsis of the story:

“A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and distrust in the government.”

That’s it for this article. Also, what are your expectations from Andrew Garfield’s new series? Let us know your views in the comments section below.