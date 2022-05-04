Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is Now The 7th Most Successful Anime Movie Of All Time

“Jujutsu Kaisen 0” is the prequel anime film of the massively popular Shounen anime & manga “Jujutsu Kaisen.” The film saw its release in both Japan and globally, where it enjoyed humongous success on both fronts. But no one expected this Shounen anime film to reach such heights as it has.

According to the latest reports, the movie is now the 7th biggest anime film of all time. This has certifiably put Jujutsu Kaisen 0 among the greats of the anime industry. Let’s talk about this awesome achievement in detail down below.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ 7th biggest anime movie

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now the SEVENTH biggest anime film of all time worldwide! https://t.co/LxLTXcPCl7 — Anime News Network (@Anime) May 3, 2022

According to a report by Anime News Network, with an earning of $185,993,759.60, the film is now the 7th most successful anime movie worldwide. This puts it just behind Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, Your Name, and Weathering With You.

Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ worth watching?

The film’s story takes place before the events you have seen in the anime. Moreover, instead of Itadori, our protagonist here is Yuta Okkotsu, a sixteen-year-old cursed by his childhood friend Rika. He is saved by Gojou Satoru, who then enrolls him in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School.

Since this is a prequel, you cannot enjoy it even without watching the original film. But since the film does have some characters from the anime and Yuta is also expected to show up in the show, this is a must-watch for fans. So don’t miss out on this awesome anime movie that took the world by storm.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the movie yet? Do you think it deserves all this success? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.