How To Watch “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Online?

For the movie enthusiasts out there, there’s a new movie being released this week based on the series of the same name. Meanwhile, ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is the sequel to the movie that came out in 2019 and was a bit of a hit at the box office.

‘Downton Abbey 2’ or ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ follows up on the previous movie and also follows up on stories laid out by the series previously. Both films are written by Julian Fellowes, including the series. At the same time, the movie has already been released in theaters in the UK and the US, those of you who haven’t watched it can now watch Downton Abbey A New Era online. As for where to watch the series and what time the online streaming will start.

‘Downton Abbey’ online streaming platform and release time

Online streaming of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ will start on Friday, June 24th, 2022, at 3 AM ET. As for the platform, right now, the movie is only available to stream online on Peacock TV. Unfortunately, Peacock TV is not available worldwide.

However, fans of the series can make use of various VPN services to watch the movie where Peacock TV is not available. In case you might be confused as to which VPN service to choose from, we have curated a list of VPN services specifically to stream online content. Meanwhile, if you were to take our advice, the best streaming VPN in our opinion is Express VPN, which even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Coming back to the movie, ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ has two main plotlines. While the first one revolves around the villa in the south of France; however, the other includes Lady Mary hosting a film crew. ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ brings back many of the original cast members from the TV series and the previous movie. For the cast of the new ‘Downton Abbey’ movie, take a look.

