What’s Coming To Hulu Third Week In May 2022: May 16 – May 22

We are now in the latter half of May, although there’s not much of the month left we still have a lot of films and movies to watch. Hulu had a stupendous last week with the latest season of “Breeders” and the fantastic new original series “Candy.” So can this week of May 2022 match up to the second one?

Let’s find out by talking about the new content coming to Hulu in the third week of May 2022. This list will cover all the new films and tv shows coming to the platform from May 16, 2022, to May 22, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of the week first.

Sundown (Tuesday)

“Sundown” is an exceptional drama film starring Tim Roth. It premiered in Venice film festival 2021 and later came to theatres in January 2022 to notable success. The film is about the emotional tale of the completely emotionless Antonio, who we see going through various events of his life with a deadpan expression.

The Valet (Friday)

This might be the release to look out for this week. “The Valet” is a new comedy film starring Samara Weaving and Eugenio Derbez. Movie star Olivia faces a crisis when she is caught by a paparazzi with her married lover. But luckily Antonio the valet was also caught in that pic. So to save her reputation she must now act as lovers with Antonio to save her reputation.

Everything heading to Hulu from May 3rd week

May 16 (Monday)

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)

May 17 (Tuesday)

Sundown (2021)

May 18 (Wednesday)

Demons: Complete Series (Sony)

Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

May 19 (Thursday)

The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)

May 20 (Friday)

The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

And there you have it; We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week two of May 2022.