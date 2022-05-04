AMD Is Working On New ‘Dragon Range CPU’ For Extreme Gaming Laptops

AMD has revealed the roadmap for its Ryzen 7000 series. The company will add three new lines of CPUs to the Ryzen 7000 series: Raphael, Dragon Range, and Pheonix. Among these new CPUs, Dragon Range will bring the most power.

AMD announced at a press conference after the release of second-quarter earnings. The company has reported a revenue of $5.9 billion and a net income of $786 million.

AMD Dragon Range CPU

Image: AMD

Coming back to the new CPU lines, The Dragon Range is aimed at Extreme Gaming laptops. Here “Extreme” refers to laptops at least 20mm thick. The Dragon Range will be designed on AMD’s latest Zen 4 architecture.

It will support the DDR5 RAM module and PCIe5 expansion bus standard. The Dragon Range CPUs will require 55W+ power. AMD has confirmed that Dragon Range CPUs will have the highest core, thread, and cache ever.

The slide also shows a “Phoenix” CPU line. It will be used on thin and light gaming laptops (less than 20mm thick.) The Phoenix line will also use the same Zen4 architecture, PCIe5 expansion bus standard. It will support LPDDR5 RAM.

AMD technical marketing director Robert Hallock said, “The new CPU line is codenamed “Dragon Range,” and they’ll live exclusively at 55W TDP and up — enough power that they’ll “largely exist in the space where gaming laptops are plugged in the majority of the time.”

There is nothing much known about the Dragon Range or Phoenix CPUs. One thing that is confirmed is that these CPUs will not arrive until 2023. The slide clearly shows the timeline that AMD will bring these CPUs sometime next year. What are your expectations from the upcoming Dragon Range CPUs? Let us know in the comments.