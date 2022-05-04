“Google Pixel Fold” Will Pack 5.8 Cover Display, Set To Launch In Q4 2022

‘Google Pixel Fold’ isn’t a rumor anymore. Ross Young of DSCC hinted at the upcoming foldable from Google in a tweet. He addressed speculation about a new foldable phone that is in the works and may launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) shared the news about the new foldable phone and a few specifications. The tweet is a turnaround from his earlier tweet about the Google Pixel Fold.

What did Ross Young say about the ‘Google Pixel Fold’?

In his tweet last November, Ross Young said that Google wasn’t moving forward with the idea of foldable phones. They stopped procuring parts for the device, which indicated the project was put on hold. But his recent tweet reassures us that the project is indeed alive and kicking. The ‘Google Pixel Fold’ is a definite possibility now, with the chance of a late release in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

A recent tweet by Ross confirmed the existence of Google’s foldable phone. Ross said that the phone could have a wider aspect ratio than the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Google’s new foldable phone will sport a smaller 5.8-inch front display which hints at a more compact phone design.

Despite the smaller front display, the inner displays of both these upcoming devices will be equal in size. That means the Google Pixel fold will be more like the Oppo Find N. Although; we hope that it doesn’t become too wide like the Microsoft Surface Duo.

More Details

‘Google Pixel Fold’ will be an uphill battle for the brand. Samsung’s foldable phones dominate the consumer market, and releasing a phone that could topple is a surmounting challenge. However, the wider resolution means that the display won’t be super tall like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Image: Samsung

Samsung also plans to launch the next Fold, the Fold 4, in August 2022 or later. There is a possibility that the launch dates will clash, but brands are smarter than that. Ross Young said he will share more details about the Google Pixel Fold at the upcoming DSCC conference. Meanwhile, Google may announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel watch at its upcoming Google I/O conference on May 11.

What do you think about the Google Pixel Fold? Will it stand out from the herd, or will it become another addition to the foldable segment? Share your views in the comments.