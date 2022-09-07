iPhone 14 Vs iPhone 13 Specs: Is It Upgrade Or A Disappointment?

TL:DR: Apple has not made any major changes to the iPhone 14, and most of the improvements are limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models that also feature an A16 bionic chip. Unfortunately, Apple has also announced that it is dropping the iPhone mini-series in favor of the iPhone Plus series.

Apple has finally revealed the iPhone 14 lineup during its launch event on September 7 in Cupertino. The iPhone 13 wasn’t that big of an improvement compared to the iPhone 12. So let’s compare this year’s iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 to see how much of an upgrade it is.

Another sad thing is that the base model of the iPhone 14 is limited to the same old A15 Bionic chip. However, there are a few upgrades that make the new iPhone 14 a better option than its predecessor.

Apple iPhone 14 will go on sale on September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available on October 16. For a $100 price increase, the plus variant offers an increased display size from 6.1 inches to 6.7 inches.

iPhone 14 Vs iPhone 13 Specifications

Specifications iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Launch price $799 (₹79900) $799 Dimensions (Height x Width x Depth) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm Resolution 2532 x 1170/ 460 ppi 2532 x 1170/ 460 ppi Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

800 nits max brightness

1200 nits max brightness (HDR) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

800 nits max brightness

1200 nits max brightness (HDR) Rear cameras New Dual 12MP (Wide, Ultra Wide)

Larger Sensor

Sensor-Shift OIS

49% improvement in low light Dual 12MP (Wide, Ultra Wide)

Sensor-Shift OIS Front cameras New 12MP TrueDepth camera

Sensor-shift OIS

38% improvement in low light

1.9-micron pixels, F1.5 aperture 12MP TrueDepth camera

Sensor-shift OIS Processor A15 Bionic chip

6-core CPU with 4 efficiency cores and 2 performance cores

New 5-core GPU

16-core Neural engine A15 Bionic chip

6-core CPU with 4 efficiency cores and 2 performance cores

New 4-core GPU

New 16-core Neural engine Ram 6GB (LPDDR4X) 4GB Biometric Face ID Face ID Battery Up to 19 hours video playback

Up to 15 hours video playback (streamed) Up to 20 hours video playback

Up to 16 hours video playback (streamed) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cellular and Wireless 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

U1 Chip (Ultra Wide Band)

Dual eSIM support 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

U1 Chip (Ultra Wide Band)

Dual eSIM support Colors Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, (Product) RED Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, (Product) RED

Which iPhone should you buy?

Comparing the two iPhones side by side, it is clear that there are not many changes in the base models. However, if you plan to buy the newest models, you should consider the Pro models. However, despite losing some features to the Pro models, the new iPhone 14 does have some substantial upgrades.

Apple has said that the new iPhone 14 features the best battery life in an iPhone ever. The phone also comes with a 6GB (LPDDR4X) ram, which is an upgrade over iPhone 13’s 4GB ram.

Customers in the US are a bit unlucky as their version of the iPhone 14 will not have a sim tray and only supports eSIMs. However, Apple has added a crash detection feature similar to the Apple Watch.

Not much has changed in terms of the phone’s design. Even the notch has remained the same for the base model. The cameras are also pretty much the same except for a larger sensor. However, Apple has made really good improvements on the software side of things for better stabilization and low light improvement.

The processor is also pretty much the same, with the only difference being a 5-core GPU from a 4-core GPU. These changes, along with the A16 bionic chip exclusive to the Pro lineup, have forced potential customers to reconsider.

Either way, people would be pleased to know that Apple has launched iPhone 14 for $799, the same as iPhone 13. Considering that the price of the iPhone 13 would also go down after some time, it will become a popular option for many users.

Many users might also want to consider iPhone 12 models due to the lower price. However, Apple will likely discontinue iPhone 12 by the end of next year. Despite that, users will get the complete iOS 16 experience, regardless of the older model they choose. Both iPhone 12 and 13 are also 5G-ready and will likely receive updates for years.

Pre-orders for iPhone 14 will start on September 9, 2022. Let us know in the comment section below which iPhone you are going to buy.