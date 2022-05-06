Who Is Clea Strange? Doctor Strange 2 Post Credit Scene Explained! (Spoilers)

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ hits theaters worldwide today. The movie is a great watch and doesn’t shy away from violence and introducing new characters in the MCU. Speaking of new characters, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ introduced fans to a new MCU character during the post-credits scene, Clea Strange, played by Charlie Theron.

In this article, we’ll break down the role and provide some insight to the fans into the character of Clea Strange and what her role is in Marvel comics. While no MCU movie is complete with post-credit scenes and the introduction of new characters, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is no exception here.

With the introduction of Charlize Theron as Clea Strange, fans wonder what role the Marvel character will play in the upcoming MCU movies. However, before we get to that, let’s look at the character’s Marvel comics origins and her abilities.

Who exactly is Clea Strange, played by Charlize Theron?

Introduced in 1964’s Strange Tales #126, Clea was created by the legendary Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. While Clea looks like yet another human, she is far from that. Clea belongs to a race called “Faltine,” a race of energy beings born from pure magic in a realm called Faltine. While in her early years of introduction to Marvel comics, Clea spent most of her years either being the captive of Dormammu or Umar, who is Dormammu’s sister.

Now you must be wondering what role Dormammu and Umar have to play here and how Clea Strange is related to them. Well, Clea is the child of Olnar (former ruler of the Dark Dimension) and Umar, making her Dormammu’s niece and a potential heir to the throne of the Dark Dimension.

With a problematic past and having faced banishment many times by Dormammu, Clea was finally saved by Doctor Stephen Strange. He then brought her to Earth-616, knowing that she’d be safe there. However, living on Earth took a toll on her powers as she could no longer use them. Meanwhile, at some point in the Marvel comics, when Strange became the Sorcerer Supreme, she took Clea as his disciple and trained her in the mystical arts.

Eventually, the two grew close as Clea used to accompany Strange on many of his missions. Furthermore, at some point down the line, the two were even married. However, their marriage didn’t last very long. On the other hand, the two remain close friends and allies of each other, helping one another to this day.

Image: Marvel

Clea’s abilities

Not only is Clea a creature belonging to the Dark Dimension, but she also has experience with practicing the mystic arts, which in turn makes her a powerful Marvel character. If you have any doubts, Clea has powers that can match even that of Doctor Strange. Meanwhile, if this is not enough, during her career as the ruler of the Dark Dimension, Clea gained a boost in her powers; from mind-controlling to casting unimaginable spells, this Marvel character can handle it all.

All in all, Clea Strange might be the niece of Doctor Strange’s one of the prominent foes, Dormammu, but she remains an ally of Strange and a good doer in the Marvel comics.

Clea Strange’s future at the MCU

With the introduction of Clea Strange in MCU, played by Charlize Theron, it’s safe to say that the character will have a prominent role in the upcoming Marvel movies. Oh, and her few second scenes also tells us that similar to America Chavez, Theron’s Clea has the power to travel between the Multiverse.

As for what Clea wants with Strange? Our best guess is either some help with family issues relating to Dormammu (pun intended), or she’s mad at Doctor Strange for causing the incursion. In addition, it could have something to do with Strange using the Darkhold to defeat Scarlett Witch.

Meanwhile, what her role will be in the MCU remains to be seen. Furthermore, her introduction points to a Doctor Strange 3 with a high possibility of Dormammu returning to the big screen. Lastly, with the introduction of Clea Strange to the MCU, it seems rather obvious that Marvel is on to absorb the role of Dr. Christine Palmer with Clea as Doctor Strange’s love interest. What do you think of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ post-credits scene? Let us know.